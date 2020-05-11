MIDDLETON — The Essex County Sheriff’s Department has canceled its Youth Leadership Academy this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This was by no means an easy decision. We know the great and positive impact the Youth Leadership Academy has with our at-risk youth,” Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger said. “It’s also a program we very much enjoy, and our staff values the time spent with these kids.”
The Essex County Youth Leadership Academy is a nonprofit educational service that provides a structured youth diversion program for at-risk children ages 8 to 15. The academy provides skills and tools to enable these children to contribute to their communities as proactive and positive citizens. A free program, it normally runs for seven weeks during the summer and incorporates game and team-building exercises to teach valuable life lessons, including CPR, Internet safety, anti-bullying, and drug and alcohol awareness.
“We very much look forward to being able to get back out there next summer and work with these kids to help them on a positive life path,” Coppinger said.