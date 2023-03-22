After a public hearing on the fate of a church playground in Magnolia, the Zoning Board of Appeals voted unanimously to uphold the ruling of the city’s then-building commissioner that the Norman Avenue play space is a protected religious use of the church.
The vote came after an abutter appealed for zoning enforcement, claiming the recently expanded playground at 5R Norman Ave. had morphed into a noisy public one in the tight residential neighborhood of single-family homes.
The ZBA voted 5-0 on March 9 to deny the neighbor’s appeal of Building Commissioner William Sanborn’s decision in favor of the continued use of Union Congregational Church’s playground in back of the church building.
“I think it’s a religious use for me,” said ZBA member Michael Nimon. He said the playground’s use should be protected under the state’s so-called Dover Amendment, which exempts religious uses from many zoning restrictions.
Nimon and others on the ZBA agreed with the church’s attorney that the playground was part of the church’s mission and outreach.
“I’m an outward-looking Christian,” Nimon said, “so I understand the argument attorney (Meirwyn) Walters was making that just because people aren’t standing in the backyard passing out tracts when the neighborhood people come in, that doesn’t mean that their use is not a religious use.”
About 50 people turned out to the Magnolia Library and Community Center on March 7 to support the playground, which was expanded in 2020 with additional play equipment and a wood-chip surface.
Last year, Susan Dalton, who lives next door to the church, asked Sanborn to enforce zoning regarding what has been described as the playground’s expanded use to the neighborhood. She then appealed his ruling to the ZBA.
Sanborn wrote in his decision he had researched the Dover Amendment and found the playground property was being used for religious purposes.
“We push back really strongly that this is a public playground,” said the church’s attorney, Meirwyn Walters. He rebutted the contention the playground was not allowed under zoning, saying there was a footnote in the ordinance allowing swing sets as an accessory use.
“It’s absolutely not a public playground. It belongs entirely to the church. It’s completely on church private property,” Walters said.
The playground was built primarily for the kids in the church and church activities, Walters said. He said it’s been in existence for 45 years and kids have enjoyed playing there for years.
He said even if the ZBA were to find it was not permitted under zoning, “then, yes, the religious liberties provided by the Dover Amendment apply full-square here.”
“But the key thing here is the church is an outward-facing organization,” Walters added. “I’m not sure that the word ‘proselytization’ is an appropriate one here. It’s one of service. It’s one of service to the community.”
Walters said the church has tried to accommodate Dalton by restricting usage from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. He said the church had put up a sign asking users to respect the neighbors and to not yell or shout.
Church treasurer Paul Rogati, of Essex, said he installed cameras with audio there so he can hear when he is at his computer. Rogati told the ZBA he has not heard anything after 6 p.m.
Dalton’s attorney, Daniel Hill, acknowledged the outpouring of support from the community.
“Susan couldn’t agree more,” Hill said. “The neighborhood needs a playground. Kids need playgrounds. We should have one within walking distance for the families who live here.”
“The issue is not about the kids,” Hill said. “This issue isn’t about playgrounds. The only issue is really the question of whether this is the correct location for a public playground, which is what this is now.”
Hill said Walters had spoken about the playground as ministering to the neighborhood, however, he countered courts have made it clear that “an accessory use to a religious use is not protected as a religious use unless it’s deemed religiously significant.”
Oakes Avenue resident Stephanie O’Neil spoke in favor of maintaining community access for the playground, saying they live in a bustling and dense neighborhood.
“We are the only ones there,” O’Neil said. “I am extremely skeptical of the notion that it is a quote-unquote, ‘all-hours-of-day-and-night’ are kids there. It is just not my experience of that playground.”
When asked on Tuesday if his client was going to appeal, Hill said, “no comment.”
