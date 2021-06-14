For the first time since the pandemic began last March, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Gloucester has dropped to zero.
The number of active cases reported to the city's Health Department dropped to zero Saturday morning and, as of Monday at 9 a.m., no new cases have been identified.
"It’s a massive relief to know we don’t have any active cases today. This is a significant milestone, and I hope this begins a new chapter where we can continue to reopen, rebuild our local economy and live our lives safely,” Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said in a prepared statement. “Thank you to everyone who has worked to stop the spread over the last 18 months and gotten their vaccines thus far —each one of you has contributed to stopping the spread. If you haven’t yet, please go get vaccinated to protect yourself from this dreadful disease."
As of Thursday, June 10, 71% of residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
"Case numbers have continued to drop as more and more members of our community get vaccinated — the data is clear,” Public Health Director Karin Carroll said. “The vaccines are an effective tool for preventing illness from COVID-19. But the pandemic isn’t over and, unfortunately, this doesn’t mean we won’t have cases in the future. We urge those who are still not vaccinated to get their vaccine or continue masking to protect themselves and those around them.
Clinics are being offered regularly in Rockport, Topsfield and Ipswich through the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC). Visit capeannclinic.com to view lists of vaccination opportunities local to Cape Ann.
Call 978-515-5255 to speak with a Medical Reserve Corps volunteer to find access to transportation to or from an appointment and assist those without internet access with appointments. The line is dedicated to supporting Gloucester residents.
Children 12 and older became eligible for the Pfizer vaccine recently. Parents and guardians are encouraged to talk to their child’s primary-care provider about the vaccination and seek out vaccination opportunities.