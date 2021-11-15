When Chinese Capt. Zhai Mo, an artist and sailor, came into Gloucester Harbor with a damaged vessel, he did not know what to expect upon entering the nation’s oldest fishing port. But he did know about “The Perfect Storm” and the city’s legacy.
He knew communication would be challenging because he and his crew of two others spoke Mandarin and Russian. But once he was able to obtain a temporary visa in Boston, the crew aboard the 80-foot vessel returned to have the repairs done at the Gloucester Marine Railways. Soon after, Mo would discover that Gloucester has an artistic history spanning centuries in addition to its maritime history.
Not long after Mo’s arrival, former Mayor John Bell and Ken Hruby, who both live in the area, went down to the boat yard to make contact with the new visitor. That was the start of an informal “welcome committee” that grew to include Janis Bell, Maggie and Joe Rosa, Dr. Diane Chen, Monte and Yingbing Rome, Chi-Chi Zhu, Robert Millman, Donald King and the Railways team.
Mo was treated to a fresh seafood dinner at a local Chinese restaurant, and even was gifted an all-American apple pie.
On his first or second day in port, he fell from a ladder. When his new acquaintances learned about his injuries, they called 911 for help, after which Mo was treated at Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Ken Riaf, a local attorney said this “Chinese boat fix” seems bigger than a local story.
“It’s more than just some boat limping up the marine railways for keel work,” he said. “Despite the state of Chinese-American relations, people came together to get the paperwork and the repair work done so the captain and crew can get patched up and back to sea. It shows that people can work through political, cultural and language barriers to get things done.”
Painting and sailing
Bell said his reason for reaching out to Mo was inspired by Gloucester’s A. Piatt Andrew (1873-1936), a U.S. representative. Andrew founded the American Field Service, which has a motto “Walk together, talk together, all ye peoples of the Earth. Then and only then shall we have peace,” which is based on a Sanskrit proverb.
“His international exchange program followed many of us through Gloucester High School in the 1950s and 1960s,” said Bell. “I guess we just instinctively were drawn to a unique 80-foot Chinese sailing vessel and wanted to help our visitors from Asia.”
Meanwhile in Rockport, Ray Chang saw the newspaper article about the arrival of this sailboat, and he went down to the railways where he met the captain. With a shared language of Mandarin, the two have likely begun a long friendship.
“We sort of hit it off,” said Chang, who grew up in Hong Kong.
During a recent interview — done through two local interpreters, Ping Verga of Gloucester and Chang — Mo talked about his global experiences.
For a mariner who has sailed around the globe many times, he never boasted of his accomplishments.
Those who met him described him as a free spirit and devoted mariner.
“Painting is my career, but sailing is my passion,” Zhai Mo told the magazine China Today in a past interview.
When the locals started searching the internet for information about the newcomer, they found he had some celebrity status. He is also an author, having written a book about sailing around the world.
This past summer, Mo was the subject for the “Portrait of the Week” on the website of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).
“Renowned explorer and environmentalist Zhai Mo set sail on June 30 to journey around the Arctic Ocean and raise awareness on the links between climate change and land degradation,” according to the UNCCD posting.
Among his other achievements, the posting noted that Mo is the ambassador of China’s Maritime Science and Technology, and a member of the Board of Directors of the Chinese Society of Navigation.
When he left Shanghai aboard the Zhai Mo 1, the intended route was to circumnavigate the Arctic. But when the sailboat hit an iceberg off Greenland, the vessel was damaged, enough to sail, but in need of repair, which landed him in Gloucester. However, that was not before there was some geopolitical sparring between Canada and China over his route because of an ongoing Canadian shutdown in its Arctic waters to protect the indigenous populations from COVID-19.
Nonetheless, when the 52-year-old Mo leaves Gloucester, likely in the next few days, he will travel through the Panama Canal with a stop in Hawaii before returning to China. By the time he returns home, the intended four-month journey will have just about doubled its timeframe.
When asked about the trip through the Northwest Passage, Mo said a similar trip several years ago was a lot more challenging, adding that the impact of global warning made this trip easier.
“The melting is more severe than I thought, and the more severe weather, typhoons and storms are more severe than anticipated,” he said.
Art and future dreams
Born in Shandong, in eastern China, Mo works full-time as an artist when he is not out on the water.
Last week, his welcoming group took Mo to Cape Ann Museum to learn about the area’s cultural and artistic history.
“He was snapping photos of the old schooners and boats, and spent time in the fisheries exhibit,” said Bell. “He’s a boat guy and he went directly to the vessels, and he also wanted to view the contemporary art.”
Mo, who paints large-scale works, is drawn to modern art. Inspired by Gauguin, he sailed to Tahiti. He also spent time painting in northwest France. It was after an exhibit in New Zealand decades ago that he took a serious interest in sailing.
When Mo arrived here, he discovered countless art galleries on Cape Ann and also saw many artists painting outdoors. During one of his outings with Chang, he stopped to buy some canvases for future works.
“When I was younger, I came from a mountainous area and I was inspired by mountains and now I’m inspired by the sea,” said Mo through an interpreter. “Philosophy is closely related to art and a lot of it is about intuition.”
Mo talked about a project to recreate the travels of the three-masted Empress of China that took place more than 230 years ago, but in reverse. After the American Revolution, this sailing ship made the first voyage of direct trade between the fledgling United States of America and China, according to details from the Office of the Historian of the U.S. State Department.
One of the provincial governments had some interest in Mo’s aspirations, but then the pandemic put a halt to that idea. During his time here, however, Mo met with 11th-generation master boat-builder Harold Burnham, of Essex, to talk about his idea.
This was not Mo’s first visit to the United States, having stopped briefly on the West Coast on previous trips in years past.
But he did feel the hospitality of the locals who reached out to him.
“I think if Americans came to China, they would see this welcome reciprocated. People are just people,” he said.
Ping Verga, who was born in Guangzhou, China, commented that she found Gloucester to be more friendly than other places.
“I felt that warmth when I came here 23 years ago,” she said. “Gloucester has a big heart.”