ROCKPORT — Selectmen will meet with Long Beach cottage leaseholders at a public meeting on Thursday.
The virtual meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. For more information on how to join online or by phone, visit rockportma.gov.
“The listening session is an opportunity for the leaseholders to share their thoughts and feedback regarding what they’d like to see when their leases are up in 2023,” explained Town Administrator Mitch Vieira.
The town is researching its options on what to do with the Long Beach cottages built on town-owned land. According to the Long Beach Options Committee, it may choose to issue new leases, sell the land as one parcel or individual plots either to the leaseholders or a separate party, or remove the houses and revert the area back to its natural state. Members of the Board of Selectmen have stated on multiple occasions it will not consider the “back to nature” option.
According to Vieira, only the leaseholders and selectmen will be allowed to speak at the meeting. Residents may have their say at their own listening session sometime in the future.
