ROCKPORT — A climate change adaptation expert spoke to the Long Beach Options Committee this week on managed retreats and what they could mean for the Long Beach cottages.
A managed retreat would see town officials incentivizing cottage owners to let go of their properties before they are wiped out in a natural disaster. It is one option the committee is researching for the future of Long Beach after the cottage leases expire in 2023. A report by the Long Beach Options Committee is expected to be presented to selectmen at Town Meeting this year.
The presenter at Tuesday’s public webinar, A.R. Siders, serves as an associate professor at the University of Delaware and an Environmental Fellow at the Harvard University Center for the Environment, which has previously assisted communities with mitigating encroaching sea lines due to climate change.
“When you’re thinking about what you want to do about flood risk, about the seawall, about the homes at Long Beach, none of these answers are something you can plug into an equation and get a right modeling answer,” she said. “There are questions about the values that you have as a town and so no one can tell you what those values are. You as a town have to decide them.”
Siders asked those attending where they’d like to see Rockport in 100 years. The town could replace the seawall, but it’s a major expense that the town would need to invest in every 75 years.
Not only that, seawalls stop sand from moving inland along with the tide, effectively flooding out and erasing beaches. Siders said if the town wants to keep Long Beach intact, it would have to continuously ship in and mold out around 100,000 cubic yards of sand every 10 years.
Conversely, a managed retreat would allow current cottage owners to remain in their homes for decades before any intervention. Siders explained the town may choose to provide buyout options for property owners looking to voluntarily leave.
The town may buy out cottage owners using life estates. The owner may choose to stay as long as they want, but they are unable to sell or pass down the property to family. The town may also purchase the right of first refusal, which would guarantee the town is first in line to purchase if the cottage goes on the market.
Another buyout option would be a “lease-back.” The town may choose to rent the property out to the previous cottage owner using short-term and flexible leases. This gives the town more flexibility to act if cottages become unsafe to live in.
“Retreat doesn’t mean that you’ve lost the war,” Siders explained. “It literally is a strategic maneuver where ... you step back onto high ground and you look around and you think, ‘Is this the right direction? Do we want to double down and build more in a flood-prone area or do we want to step back and maybe go build somewhere else in the town?’”
Two weeks ago, at a meeting with selectmen, 32 Long Beach cottage owners said they were interested in purchasing the land under their homes from the town.
