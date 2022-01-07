ROCKPORT — The Long Beach Options Committee is using property values from nearly a decade ago to research how much the town could realize by selling its cottage plots.
Committee members at a meeting Wednesday reviewed the tax appraisals of the individual lots done by KRT Appraisal of Haverhill in 2013 at the behest of the Long Beach Infrastructure Committee. The findings helped the town draft its previous round of cottage leases. The appraisals are the most up-to-date and verified information on how much the land is worth.
“We have been unsuccessful in getting credible numbers for the current amounts of what these properties are worth,” said Options Committee Chairman Kenneth Kaiser before presenting his research with the group. His research showed prices for the lots could be double those in 2013.
The Options Committee is researching options for the town to consider when the Long Beach cottage leases are up in 2023, including renewing the leases or issuing new ones, and selling the land and seawall to a private buyer or buyers. Selectmen have previously said they are not interested in clearing out the cottages and reverting the land back to nature.
In 2013, the town-owned land at Long Beach was estimated to be worth around $84,182,500. The 79 front-row lots were worth an average of $664,500 a piece, the 74 back-row lots were an average of $365,000 each and three accessory lots were individually worth $91,300, totaling $79,049,400. No information was available on the handful of third-row lots.
Based on the 2013 appraisal figures, if the town chooses to sell the individual lots, it could expect to initially collect around $78,764,500 with sale expenses factored in. An additional 10 years of income from property taxes could balloon the total profit to $87,620,700.
Sale expenses for appraisals, legal fees and title exams would be lower if the town chooses to sell its entire Long Beach parcel. If so, the town could receive around $83,995,000. With an additional $9,410,300 in property taxes over 10 years, the total could reach $93,405,000.
Leaseholders may sue if the town choses to sell to an entity where they do not make up the majority. The legal fees could cut into the town’s earnings by around $3 million, according to Kaiser’s estimates.
The problem with these estimates, however, is that property values have skyrocketed in the past decade. Kaiser said he sought advice from some of his Realtor friends about how much the properties are worth. They estimated the prices could be double what it was in 2013.
In Wednesday’s report, Kaiser initially included a 1.5 multiplier to 2013’s property values in an effort to estimate what they’re worth. He said he felt a two-times multiplier would be a bit overzealous. However, members of the Options Committee unanimously agreed to take the multiplier off the report as the values couldn’t be verified.
The committee is unable to hire its own appraiser as the town has not given it a budget.
“I see our group as a step one in a much bigger process,” said committee member Diane Finch. “What we have learned is that the state is willing to come in and help us figure this all out. We really need to go to step two with more professional experts.”
