If not for the Peace Corps, long-time Sawyer Free Library assistant librarian John Prybot would have been drafted into the military during the Vietnam War.
It was his time in the Peace Corps in Guatemala in the 1970s that made him want to give back, both in Central America and at the library on Dale Avenue.
Prybot, who was born in Boston and whose family moved to Gloucester when he was 4, retired after 35 years on Saturday.
“That is a legacy in the community,” said library director Jenny Benedict. “We will still be John’s home for many years to come, and every time he’s in the community, I’m sure he will come by and visit us.”
During his stint at Sawyer Free, the now 76-year-old worked with eight directors, and became a fixture and familiar face as he re-stocked stacks, helped children and seniors find a book, or chatted with patrons, most of whom he knew by name.
“This will not stop being a real important part of my life,” Prybot said.
He has worked in circulation, managed request lists, repaired books, processed and prepared new books for the library’s collection, and archived and organized historical resources.
Prybot is a 1964 graduate of Gloucester High and a 1969 graduate of Boston University where he majored in biology with a concentration in botany. He hung out at the library growing up, and got a job as a page in high school.
While he spent much of his adult life at the library, his heart remained in Guatemala, where he spent almost 10 years in the Peace Corps and where he continues to be involved.
When he graduated college and his student draft deferment ended, he said, “fate stepped in and changed the whole course of my life.”
The local draft board had denied his request to be considered a conscientious objector. He told them: “I wasn’t against serving my country, but I wanted to do something that was constructive instead of destructive.” He applied to the Peace Corps, but he did not hear from it right away.
Then one afternoon, an envelope arrived from Selective Service telling him when to report. He felt he was up against the wall. That very afternoon, the phone rang, and a Peace Corps representative was on the other line.
Prybot recounted: “‘We are taking over from here,’ they said. ‘You can consider yourself accepted for training on the spot. Don’t act on it, we’ll handle this.’ For me it was an absolute miracle.”
He got down on his hands and knees. “I was so grateful,” Prybot said, “I said I will take wherever I’m sent; I will take it as far as I can and as long as I can, I said, and I give myself up to it completely. That was my pledge.”
He did not show up for his induction, and the head of the local draft board kept tabs on him, telling him: “‘The moment you trip, I’m going to be there to catch you, and I’ll have you on the next plane to Vietnam,’” Prybot said.
After a rough Peace Corps training course in California and Puerto Rico in which he had to find someone to host him in areas of extreme poverty — it didn’t help he had not taken Spanish in high school — the original 27 volunteers in his group were whittled down to 13.
He was sent to San Pedro La Laguna in southwestern Guatemala as part of an agricultural promotion program through the banks.
The Peace Corps person in charge of resettlement told him if he took time to be accepted he would always have a place with them.
“‘And another thing you need to know is’,” Prybot said he was told, “‘whatever you think you can accomplish here, and whatever you actually do accomplish, will be nothing compared to what you are going to be receiving from them’.”
When he got to San Pedro La Laguna, it turned out no one from the Peace Corps had notified the mayor to find a place for him to resettle. He was put up in the local sheriff’s office, where he slept on a wooden bench with no light and biting fleas at night. He said he knew what it was like to be homeless. The bank agent who was supposed to present him never showed up. Eventually, he found a place to live.
“It took a long time before we got that program on the road,” he said. Later, Prybot worked to show the villagers how to diversify what they were growing to feed themselves. He grew demonstration gardens. His program expanded and extended his service for nearly 10 years. He continues to be involved with Guatemala, helping with an oral history recording project and a historical recovery project.
“I just wanted to do something I feel good about,” Prybot said. He has eight godchildren, and his plan is to move back to Guatemala to help communities there.
“I have a great appreciation for the library because in Guatemala, libraries are nonexistent,” he said. He also appreciates the library as an important institution.
“It’s a way I can serve my community because, as I said, one thing, when I was there, they said, ‘You’ll get so much more from them than you can give to them,’ because one thing in Guatemala, community service is the most important cornerstone of a community.”
Turns out, John Prybot’s younger brother was Peter Prybot, a local lobsterman, photographer and author who wrote the weekly column Ebb & Flow for the Times, among other things. He died in an accident at age 63 in 2011 while out on his lobster boat.
