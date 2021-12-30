1635 August 12. {em}Passengers (4) (Unknown names). 3 in Avery, 1 in Thacher families. Vessel: Pinnace. Lost in storm on Thacher Island, all but 2 of 23 lost in voyage from Ipswich to Marblehead.
1720 Winter. {em}Babson, Elias, fisherman. Lost at sea with brothers John and Josiah, “all James’ sons got their living by fishing.”
1813 November. {em}Flora, Negro woman, Drowned in Gallop’s Folly Cove. Found 3 weeks later on December 10, buried December 11.
These tiny historical accounts are only three of 6,600, which have been permanently imprinted on shards of china that are part of a larger work in progress called “Lost at Sea.”
This project, which is tied to Gloucester’s 400th anniversary in 2023, will become a permanent outdoor art installation that will be mounted on the retaining walls of City Hall’s handicapped entrance on Dale Avenue.
The names of all those connected to Gloucester who died at sea will be memorialized in a herculean effort of a local artist working with the support of many others.
The idea arose when Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken and artist Diane Chen KW discussed the idea of making the lists of the fishermen lost at sea more accessible for residents and visitors to view — they are currently located in a stairwell at City Hall.
Their initial discussion that began in 2015 became more encompassing to include all the names contained in the city archives of those who died at sea, including some who drowned, or took their lives, or were passengers on a ship, among other circumstances.
The mayor noted that for the last 35 years, Gloucester City Hall has maintained a comprehensive database titled “Lost At Sea” that includes all who were lost at sea, regardless of cause. That number totals approximately 6,600 persons.
The art installation goes beyond just the names that are on the City Hall walls or the waterfront cenotaph, because it includes all archival information available to date. The data on each shard of china includes the information available at the time of death. That may include birthplace, age, the circumstances related to why the ship went down or how they died, where they are buried and if they were married and who they left behind.
“Each shard becomes a memorial to each one who died, whether they were from Gloucester or died in the Gloucester seas,” said Chen KW.
There are reasons why fragments of the donated china were chosen to be the vehicle bearing the recorded data. One is because, historically, pottery often was used as ballast on ships, explained the artist. Additionally, fragments of dishes from sunken vessels are often found on the ocean floor and sometimes wash ashore along with sea glass.
This is not Chen KW’s first public project. In 2014, she was commissioned to create a ceramic wall installation “Strong Breezes and Passing Clouds” at Cape Ann Museum.
When reviewing the number of deaths over the centuries, it becomes clear that there is a dramatic drop in deaths when fishing vessels and ships started using engines, and no longer relied on sails alone.
“Before, if a schooner broke a mast at sea, most likely they all died,” said Chen KW. “The overwhelming majority are males and fishermen but there were also traders moving goods across the oceans and quarry workers who lost their lives. Sometimes it was a nor’easter, and sadly in some cases they were run down by navy ships during war times. Some schooners went down because they were hit by another schooner.”
In terms of suicides in the water, she said that has been going on for hundreds of years. In centuries past, she noted it was more often older people, sometimes widows, while in the late 1900s and after, it was more younger people.
She also noticed it was not uncommon for a death to occur while someone was trying to get on or off a boat, particularly in wintry icy weather, when they would fall into the water, and a surprising number did not know how to swim.
The shards also contain what is known of enslaved people and servants who died at sea, some who did not have documented names.
The majority of shards are pieces of a plate but it is easy to see that some are cup handles, or in one case, the top of a sugar bowl, because the artist wanted the names of the women and children lost at sea to stand out a bit more and also provide a more three-dimensional aspect to the art installation.
Romeo Theken is eager to share this project with the community, and the rest of the country.
“I wanted to make it a community-based project and something the community could be proud of,” she said. “That’s so important to me that people can appreciate this history in such a meaningful way. I think this is something we can show everyone in a way through which they can feel it emotionally and also feel that they are part of this rich history. Plus, this memorial acknowledges the women and children who were lost at sea because there is no way it was just men who perished at sea.”
Furthermore, the mayor noted that this acknowledges people of color too.
“We need to admit this in order to have healing,” she added.
This fall, Chen KW, along with the help of others, including her friend Professor Brad Taylor of the University of Hawaii’s ceramics program, created the first of what will be 20 stainless steel boxes containing the embedded shards. The first box, which weighs about 400 pounds, contains more than 350 shards, which are surrounded by sand that was patted onto wet mortar to create an appearance like the bottom of the ocean. The steel boxes will be illuminated with LED lighting.
Looking to the future
The Gloucester 400 committee embraces this effort.
Laura Ventimiglia, executive director of Gloucester 400, said “Lost at Sea” portrays the depth of life in Gloucester.
“The pottery shards representing the lives lost at sea symbolize the dark days in the life of each person as well as for Gloucester. As America’s oldest seaport, this place called Gloucester has met each day with the knowledge that death in its waters occurs,” she said. “The pottery shards also represent the beauty of life in Gloucester through the memories of those lost and the exquisiteness of the display. By memorializing them, all 6,600 people remain alive. By using shards of pottery the beauty of each life shines. Collectively this piece of artwork symbolizes the cultural beauty of Gloucester.”
She was not the only one to have tears well up in her eyes upon first viewing the prototype.
“The collective image of those people represented by the shards overwhelmed me. In silence I could only stare at those lives represented in her work. I was particularly touched by the shards representing women and children, the handles of their lives reaching up and out,” added Ventimiglia.
Bruce Tobey, a co-chair of Gloucester 400, said he was speechless trying to take it all in.
“It was so powerful and it was human and accessible,” said Tobey. “Art is supposed to be evocative and engage the viewer so emotion and feeling and memory are triggered. This is why art is important and this is a stunning example.”
Chen KW explained the meticulous nature of the project and how it would not have been possible without the support of so many people like Maggie Rosa, who shared the job of retyping the entire Lost at Sea database into a Word document to allow for the information to be transferred to a decal that would be fired to create a permanent typeface on each shard. Patty Rosenblatt offered her kiln for that use, while Margaret York and Reed Glover took on other needed tasks.
Once the art installation has been completed, the artist said she may consider duplicating a shard for families who had a relative lost at sea.
