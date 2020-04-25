Lottery sales sink amid pandemic

BOSTON — The Lottery is taking a major hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has closed hundreds of retail outlets and forced consumers to tighten spending.
That doesn't bode well for cities and towns that rely on the Lottery's profits to fix potholes, balance budgets and hire new police officers and firefighters.
Treasurer Deb Goldberg, whose office oversees the Lottery, said overall sales declined 33% during the second week of April compared to the same period a year ago.
Sales of Keno tickets, one of the Lottery's most popular products, have dropped 53% in recent weeks while scratch ticket sales have fallen to the lowest level in 15 years.
"This pandemic has dramatically exposed the limitations and vulnerabilities of the Lottery’s all-cash, in-person business model," Goldberg told lawmakers during a live-streamed budget hearing last week. "We have managed this crisis to the best of our abilities, within the limits of the Lottery’s statutory constraints."
At least 1,800 of 7,500 retail outlets that sell Lottery tickets, scratch cards and other products have closed.
"Even those agents that are open have chosen to limit or even eliminate Lottery sales as a result of staff shortages," Goldberg said.
If trends continue, cities and towns could see less local aid next year. The state's local aid formula disburses lottery revenue to communities based on population and median home values. The money can be used for a range of municipal services, from improving schools to paving roads.
The Lottery's downturn follows several years of record-making profits that provided major windfalls for cities and towns. Last year its revenues broke the $5 billion mark for the fifth year in a row.
Goldberg said the state should consider allowing online lottery sales. She points to other states with internet-based lottery games, including New Hampshire, which saw online lottery sales increase 10% in the past month.
"Customers are clearly choosing to play at home while they stay at home," she told lawmakers. "The ability to process cashless payments and to sell our products online would have undoubtedly helped to mitigate our losses."
Critics of the lottery say it has societal costs and shifting sales online would make the problem worse, especially at a time when so many people are desperate.
The Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Stop Predatory Gambling has asked state governments to suspend lottery sales, warning that stimulus checks from the federal government will be spent on gambling.
"State lotteries are preying on people at time of national crisis," said Les Bernal, the group's executive director. "Federal tax dollars are being sent to American families in order to put food on the table, make rent or mortgage payments, or provide for other daily necessities — not to subsidize state lotteries."
