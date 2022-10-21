Ben Lummis will remain Gloucester’s superintendent for the next three years.
The School Committee unanimously approved Lummis’ new contract, which is effective July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2026.
“I am so pleased to be in Gloucester and living and working here,” Lummis said. “I couldn’t ask for a better community to work in or better schools to lead. We’ve got fantastic schools.”
Lummis currently makes just more than $193,000 a year.
The new contract doesn’t stipulate a raise for Lummis, but for the first time he will receive a retention incentive of $2,000 at the end of the 2023-2024 school year, one of $2,500 for 2024-2025 and another for $3,000 at the conclusion of the 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 school years.
“This new contract reflects the very positive review that he received this past June and the confidence of the School Committee in his leadership and ability to continue the progress for our students,” School Committee chairperson Kathy Clancy said.
“We are confident our students and families are in great hands with Ben Lummis as our superintendent in the coming years,” she continued.
Lummis was hired in June 2020. Coming in at the end of a school year upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, he led the district during an unprecedented time.
“Seeing how incredibly well our school staff and our families worked together to navigate through the difficult first two years of the pandemic, how we kept our schools open when many other folks shut down, how we were able to teach kids in person and safely, that was a tremendous effort,” Lummis said.
With Lummis at the helm, the district has improved curricula at the elementary school level and continues to improve them at O’Maley Innovation Middle School, he said.
He also plans to keep building social emotional support systems for students across all grades.
“Kids need to know that they’re well taken care of, that they’re loved and that we really support them,” Lummis said. “Then they can really learn deeply.”
That deep learning will continue to play out and improve in all grades and at all ability levels, he said.
“We want to make sure our most vulnerable students, such as our English language learners and our students with disabilities, receive the individualized attention that they need,” Lummis said. “We’re continuing to assess our practices in both English language learning and special education to make those stronger and stronger.”
It is important to make sure Beeman and Plum Cove are “in good shape and viable for the next 10 years,” he said, which includes refurbishing modular classrooms and building new playgrounds at these schools.
Most importantly, he wants to make sure students are well prepared for the world and can succeed once they graduate.
“That’s going to take some really focused, determined, talented people that we have across the district,” Lummis said.
