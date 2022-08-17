MAC Manchester to close on Sept. 30, new organization may take over operations

MANCHESTER — Manchester Athletic Club on Atwater Avenue is closing its doors on Sept. 30. However, the property’s new owner, Cell Signaling Technologies, is scouting a new leadership to keep them open.
On Monday, Anthony Simboli, the previous owner of the MAC Manchester fitness and tennis facilities, sent an email out to members announcing “operations at the Manchester location are in the process of winding down.”
“I hope that the club’s Manchester location will re-open at some point in a new form,” his email ends. “Meanwhile, our satellite clubs will remain open, and we would love to see you there.”
The satellite clubs are MAC Fitness Gloucester, 6 Whistlestop Way in Gloucester, and MAC Fitness Rowley, 148 Newburyport Turnpike in Rowley.
Members with annual memberships at the Manchester facility will receive refunds over the next 30 days, Simboli added.
“Closing this chapter is difficult, but necessary,” Simboli’s email continued. “COVID brought on unprecedented challenges in the MAC’s 50-year history, including an extended state-mandated closure, a membership base that dropped in half and, after re-opening, escalating operational costs. Throughout that period, I was reminded time and time again that we have incredible employees, and amazing members. Those responsible should be appreciated and thanked.”
Last month, Simboli sold MAC Manchester and two neighboring plots, a total of 48 acres, to Cell Signaling Technologies for $17 million. Cell Signaling Technologies plans to build a 100,000- to 150,000-square-foot research and development center on its newly acquired property. The Manchester Athletic Club, meanwhile, was leased back to Manchester Fitness MAC.
At the same time, Simboli, through Simboli Properties Manchester 42 LLC of Manchester, bought the property where MAC Fitness Rowley is located — the 6.2-acre property at 144-150 Newburyport Turnpike — as well the 11.6-acre property at 124 Newburyport Turnpike in Rowley for a combined $10.5 million on July 26, according to the Southern Essex District Registry of Deeds.
Simboli and MAC General Manager Andrew Hankinson could not be reached for comment on this story.
In a press release sent on Tuesday, Cell Signaling Technologies (CST) said MAC made the decision to close its Manchester location on its own without any influence from the company.
“CST considers the MAC an important resource for the Manchester community and desires to keep it operating, if possible,” the company’s release states. “Recently relieved of pre-closing confidentiality limitations, CST is actively exploring the feasibility of installing a new operator at the facility and is doing everything it can to keep the MAC open for the community.”
Through these ongoing feasibility studies, Cell Signaling Technologies has formed “a short list of qualified third-party club operators who have expressed preliminary interest” in taking over the operations at MAC Manchester. It was not clear late Tuesday afternoon who these third-party operators are.
“Much work remains before we know the outcome of these efforts and the timing of the possible reopening remains uncertain,” the press release continues. “CST recognizes the difficulties this uncertainty causes for MAC employees and members and is proceeding with its search for a new operator in an expeditious manner.”
