A musical celebration to support the efforts of the Gloucester 400+ committee will be sure to “bring down the house” in a special performance of Madhouse and a host of special guests next Thursday, Oct. 20, at Blue Collar Lobster.
Among those special guests will be Gloucester guitarist David Brown who recently appeared on stage at a Madison Square Gardens concert playing with Billy Joel.
“He and I are great friends and he’s doing it for Gloucester, and I love to work with him,” said John Keegan, a singer-songwriter who leads the band. “It was the Gloucester music scene that made me fall in love with this place.”
Gloucester has long been known to attract artists and writers, but its music scene also has long attracted musicians who stay and make it their home.
Robert Gillis, a co-president of the Gloucester 400+ Committee, said they are gearing up for a year of programs and events in 2023 for the city’s quadricentennial, and the money raised will help these efforts.
“Come out and listen to a legendary local band and support Gloucester’s 400+ anniversary,” said Gillis.
Madhouse is known as a powerhouse band with a rhythm section and horns, performing everything from R&B to the blues, along with original tunes.
“There is always a great energy. We don’t have a set list but we have a lot of songs we pull from. We try to be more diverse than just a rock band or a blues band — it’s all American music. But it’s about working together and not knowing exactly what will happen next and that makes it entertaining,” said Keegan.
The band for the Oct. 20 gig includes: John Hyde, keys; Dave Saginario, bass; Mike DiBari, guitar; Roger Brocklebank, drums; Grant Clark, congas/percussion; Robert Lyons and Vini Olivo, sax; Robert Corneau, trombone. Special guests include Mark Earley, sax; and Dan King, vocals/guitar.
The performance for the 400th+ effort is a repeat of sorts because Madhouse performed for Gloucester’s 375th anniversary, along with a performance by the late Herb Pomeroy and his band.
“Madhouse is not your conventional band. It is one of the funnest party bands that I have ever played with and I’ve played all over the world,” said Mark Earley who will play in Denmark next month at a blues festival. “Some of the most memorable experiences I’ve had are playing with John and Madhouse. For young people who may not have an idea of what live music is really about, this is an opportunity to get that experience with Madhouse. It’s not the songs as much as its about the connection with the audience. Plus it’s for a good cause.”
Funds from this Gloucester 400+ event, titled A Musical Medley, will support free, public programming across the city throughout 2023.
The theme of the city’s quadricentennial, “Our People, Our Stories,” focuses on commemorating Gloucester’s history through the stories of those who lived here: Indigenous peoples, colonists, free Blacks, enslaved Africans, and the many waves of immigrants who built the city from past to present.