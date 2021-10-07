As the leaves begin to change, residents of Magnolia are getting ready for their annual celebration of the turning of the season: Magtoberfest.
The Magnolia Library, Magnolia Community Farmers Market and the Cape Ann Makers Market will be hosting the annual Magtoberfest, a free event, this Sunday, Oct. 10, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the library, 1 Lexington Ave.
‘We are so excited to be hosting the first of what we hope to be many Magtoberfests on Lexington Avenue,” said event organizer Kiley Davis. “So many businesses and people have come together to make a fun, family friendly event for all to enjoy. We can’t wait and hope to see all our friends and neighbors on the 10th!”
Stroll along Lexington Avenue and check out more than 20 antique cars from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A kids fun area will offer yoga from 11 a.m. to noon, as well a craft table, face painting and wildlife with the Cape Ann Vernal Pond team during the festival.
There’ll be produce from local farms, food from Classic Cooks, The Eclectic Clam, Butter Ur Biscuit, 525, and Sacred Cod, and drink from the the Notch Mobile Biergarten.
Inside the library, check out the Cape Ann Makers Market featuring booths with works by 20 local artisans.
Local musicians Anderson-Gram Duo will provide live music at 11 a.m., followed by Allen Estes and Mike O’Connell at 1 p.m., with Groove Therapy at 3 p.m. closing out the block party.
Funds from this event benefit the Magnolia Library & Community Center Capital Campaign.