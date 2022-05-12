This Saturday mail carriers across Cape Ann will be doing double-duty — picking up donated food packages while delivering mail on their routes and then taking the food to The Open Door.
Residents of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Ipswich who wish to participate may leave a bag of food by their mailbox on the morning of Saturday, May 14. The Open Door is specifically requesting donations of coffee, condiments, peanut butter, tuna, and cooking oil. Community members are urged NOT to donate items in glass jars, and to only contribute non-expired goods.
“Stamp Out Hunger is a unique opportunity for members of the community to make a food donation, without having to leave their front yard. It’s traditionally a hugely successful food drive for us, and it’s all possible because our local letter carriers are willing to go the extra mile to put food on the table for others,” The Open Door President and CEO Julie LaFontaine said in a release announcing the drive. “We’re deeply thankful to partner with them on this event and for their dedication to alleviating the impact of hunger locally.”
The initiative is part of the 30th annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, a nationwide effort spearheaded by the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC).
“This is the largest single day food drive in the United States,” said Bruce Johnson, a retired Gloucester letter carrier who continues to help coordinate NALC Branch 25’s Stamp Out Hunger food drive on Cape Ann. “The timing is crucial because food pantries can face shortages in the spring and summer months after a long winter, and most school programs are not available in the summer. It’s a good time to fill the shelves at the food pantries.”
There has not been an in-person Stamp Out Hunger food drive since 2019 due to the COVID 19-pandemic, Johnson said. The Open Door has typically received 10 to 15 tons of food as a result of the drive, LaFontaine has said.
The Open Door, a nonprofit community food resource center, runs food pantries in Gloucester and Ipswich and serves low-income residents of Gloucester, Rockport, Essex, Manchester, Ipswich, Rowley, Topsfield, Boxford, Hamilton and Wenham.
Those who wish to volunteer to help The Open Door sort donations on Saturday can email volunteer@foodpantry.org.