MANCHESTER — Water service on streets near the intersection of Summer Street and Magnolia Avenue is being disrupted today due to a water main break.
The break is at the intersection of Summer Street and Magnolia Avenue, according to town officials.
Besides Summer and Magnolia, customers on Ocean, Overledge, Big Rock and University are being affected.
Service will be disrupted while repairs are made, town officials said, and work is expected to be complete by 5 p.m.
The Department of Public Works may be contacted with questions.