Like their counterparts in Massachusetts, fishermen in Maine must now report more detailed information such as when, where and how many they catch to authorities.
Few Maine lobstermen were required to report on their catch until this year, making Maine the only state that harvests lobster that didn't require full details, according to the Portland Press Herald.
Maine lobstermen started having to share the additional information with the state and regulators at the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission beginning Jan. 1.
About 80% of the nation's lobster haul comes to the docks in Maine, so the new requirement should help fill some data gaps.
Maine fishermen in the state brought in about 109 million pounds of lobster in 2021, worth about $700 million.
Massachusetts is the second largest lander of lobster in the country, and 16,826,704 pounds worth $125,464,751 were landed in 2021, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration fisheries’ report. Gloucester is the state’s top port for lobster landings, and Rockport is in the top five.
The Maine lobster industry is also facing new rules designed to protect vanishing right whales, but the state's congressional delegation used the recent federal spending bill to delay those protections.
Material from staff writer Andrea Holbrook and Patrick Whittle of The Associated Press was used in this report.