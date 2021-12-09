MANCHESTER — All major work on Manchester Memorial Elementary School has been finished.
The Manchester Essex Regional School District celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning. Speakers included Superintendent {span}Pamela Beaudoin{/span}, Principal Jon Willis, Massachusetts School Building Authority Executive Director Jack McCarthy, and Memorial’s fifth-grade student ambassadors.
On Wednesday evening, members of the public were invited to tour the new facility. Around 50 people were in attendance.
Lauren Braren of the design firm JCJ Architecture led Wednesday’s tour along with Christina Dell Angelo of Dore & Whittier, the firm that served as owners project manager. Attendees met at “The Hub,” the school’s main entrance. Braren said her firm wanted The Hub to ease guests into the new two-story school. The first and second floors are connected by a large main staircase and a second-story walkway that bridges the academic and community wings of the school. In the back of the atrium are large windows meant to retain the old school’s use of natural light.
From there, attendees got a glimpse of kindergarten teacher Cait Conceicao’s classroom and the school’s “nooks,” areas in the hallway reserved for smaller group learning. Throughout, Braren highlighted how modular every aspect of the school is. Students are able to reconfigure any space to suit whatever activity they’re working on. Mostly every object in the building, from classroom tables to the chairs in the hallway nooks to the shelves in the library/media center, are moveable. Many of the bare walls in the hallways and classrooms, and even cabinet doors, are lined with whiteboard and can be drawn on with markers.
Attendees also got to peek in the school’s combined gymnasium, auditorium and cafeteria. With the flip of a switch, a mechanized dividing wall can segment the massive hall’s basketball court and stage area from its cafeteria section. The additional space afforded by the cafeteria section is expected to come in handy during large-scale events, such as Town Meeting.
Many were in awe with how much the school has changed for the better.
“My mother went to Memorial, as did I and my children,” said Christine Metrano at the end of the tour. “This is all just so nice. It’s so clean and open-air.”
Her favorite part of the school, she said, was the inclusion of former music teacher Jane O’Brien’s vintage piano in the main atrium. O’Brien taught Metrano when she was a student.
Meghan Nichols took the tour with her son, Luke, a Memorial fourth grader. Luke said his favorite part on the new school were the bathrooms, which now sport a more open, airport-like design.
“The landscape is so pretty,” said the elder Nichols, “and how it connects to the Middle High School. It just makes the area feel more like a neighborhood.”
Memorial Elementary School was opened in full at the start of this school year. Construction on “punch list items,” as described by Angelo, continued during nights and weekends.
The parking lot, completed earlier this fall, was the final major construction project. The lot was designed to ease traffic buildup on Lincoln Street. Thanks to the round-about outside the main entrance, more cars are able to fit on the school site, and traffic is more streamlined for easy pick-up and drop-off.
The main playground set, one of three at the school, is the only thing that’s still under construction. It’s expected to be completed by the spring. Other than that, only a few minor details within the school need to be worked on, according to Angelo.
“We are still projected at under budget right now,” she confirmed.
Another open-house tour is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m.
