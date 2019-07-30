MANCHESTER — Police say that when they went to a Highwood Road home early Tuesday morning to investigate a report of an overnight break-in, they found the suspected burglar still in the basement of the house.
Daniel E. Mahoney Jr., 34, of Lowell, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, wanton defacement of property, and possession of a Class B drug.
A press statement from interim chief Todd Fitzgerald said that Manchester police received a 911 call from a Highwood Road resident at 6:10 a.m., saying the house had been broken into during the night.
After arriving at the scene, and while conducting a search of the home, officers Jennifer Gilson and Ronald Ramos came across a man, later identified as Mahoney, in the basement.
They searched him and found drugs on him, according to the statement.
He was taken into custody without incident and then brought to the Manchester police station for booking. He is expected to be arraigned on the charges in Salem District Court on Tuesday.
Police said their initial investigation indicates that this was an isolated incident and doesn't pose any danger to the public.
"Officers Gilson and Ramos relied on their training and experience and did an excellent job quickly locating the suspect," Fitzgerald said. "As a reminder, residents are urged to always secure their homes by locking all access points when they're not home and at night. If you see something suspicious, do not hesitate to report it to police."
