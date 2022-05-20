Man hit by van in 'good condition'

Police plan to file a criminal complaint with a charge of negligent driving against a 44-year-old Gloucester man who was behind the wheel of a Dodge minivan belonging to a local Dunkin’ franchise that struck a Rockport man Wednesday afternoon at 130 Washington St.
The crash sent the 70-year-old Rockport man for treatment at a regional trauma center via MedFlight helicopter for injuries police described as “serious.” A spokesperson for Tufts Medical Center where the man was flown said he was in good condition Thursday afternoon.
At about 12:44 p.m. Wednesday, Gloucester police responded to the coffee shop after a 911 caller reported a pedestrian had been struck there. Police arrived and the Gloucester Fire Department followed within seconds. They extricated and treated the man before he was flown for treatment.
Police arrived to find the man “stuck underneath the vehicle at the driver’s side rear wheel,” the crash report states.
The driver remained at the scene.
According to the crash report, the driver was driving a van belonging to Braga Donuts Eight LLC of 132 Washington St., Gloucester, which is the address of the building next door, Braga Management LLC, which owns and operates Dunkin’ franchises on Cape Ann along with the Azorean Restaurant and Bar across the street.
Police said the driver spoke Spanish, and an employee of Braga Management translated for officers. The driver told officers he was attempting to bring trash to the dumpster and the rear of the van was covered in boxes. The driver told police he felt a bump, but he thought the boxes in the back had fallen and he continued to drive.
“The bump was the pedestrian, who was run over from the front and dragged to the rear tire,” the crash report states. A good Samaritan caught the attention of the driver and he stopped. The minivan did not sustain damage, the report states. It was towed with a hold for the Massachusetts State Police Collision, Analysis and Reconstruction Section, which is investigated the crash with Gloucester Police and the Essex District Attorney’s Office.
Attempts to reach the owners of Braga Management by phone were unsuccessful. A message was left at the Dunkin’ at 130 Washington St. seeking further comment.
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or eforman@northofboston.com.