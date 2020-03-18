Man killed by MBTA train in Rockport

ROCKPORT — A 24-year-old man was killed Wednesday night by a Boston-bound MBTA train.
Police and firefighters were called to the MBTA commuter rail line at Piggery Crossing on Main Street about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday for a person struck by a train.
Carrie Kimball of the Essex District Attorney’s office said no foul play is suspected in the death.
Although state police could confirm only that there was a “train vs. pedestrian accident,” Rockport police on scene confirmed that the victim was deceased.
State police said that state police crime scene examiners had been dispatched to the scene — near 267 Main St. —along with the medical examiner, the State Police Air Wing, Rockport Police and Fire departments and the MBTA Transit Police.
Rockport police and fire departments indicated that there had been an “incident” at that location but refused to say more.
There was no information on the victims identification or gender. More information will be published as it becomes available.
