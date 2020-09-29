Man killed in Concord Street crash

The driver of a car that crashed on Concord Street this afternoon was pronounced dead at the scene.
A State Police reconstruction team is on scene where the driver ran through a utility pole on traffic island on Essex Avenue at Concord Street, hit a fire hydrant and bushes before coming to rest in bushes in front of an Essex Avenue home.
At approximately 2:35 p.m., Gloucester Police and Fire personnel responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Essex Avenue and Concord Street. Upon arrival, first responders found a single car had crashed into a utility pole.
The male driver, the only occupant of the car, is not being identified at this time pending notification of his next of kin.
The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS) responded to the scene and is investigating alongside the Gloucester Police Department. Both agencies remain on scene and are expected to continue working into the afternoon.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible, Police Chief Ed Conley.
This story will be updated.