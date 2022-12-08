A 59-year-old man was taken to Beverly Hospital on Thursday, Dec. 8, with non-life threatening injuries after he was struck by a car while on foot at Washington Street and Centennial Avenue around 5:30 p.m., according to police Chief Ed Conley.
The driver stayed on the scene and called police, Conley said.
The driver was cooperative and no charges were filed that evening but the pedestrian accident remains under investigation, Conley said.
No further information about the driver or the victim was available.
— Ethan Forman