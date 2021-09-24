MANCHESTER — At long last, the 375th anniversary parade will march through town.
The parade steps off Saturday, starting at 2 p.m.
The town is expecting eight floats to roll along the traditional Fourth of July parade route with marchers.
“There’s probably still more coming,” said Manchester Parks and Recreation Program Director Heather DePriest. “There’s always a few extra that show up on the day of the event.”
In addition to floats, the Manchester 375th Anniversary Parade will feature the Aleppo Shriners of Wilmington and their fleet of motorcycles, circus clowns, Oldsmobiles, go-carts and miniature cars. Live music will be performed by various local acts, including the Danvers High School Marching Band.
The parade will begin at Manchester Essex Regional Middle and High School at 36 Lincoln St., and finish on Norwood Avenue at Coach Field Playground, where an end-of parade celebration will be held, with awards given out to the best floats.
DePriest recommends all attendees avoid crowding by arriving to watch the parade at 1:30 p.m.
The 375th Anniversary Parade, held to celebrate Manchester’s founding in 1645, was delayed a full year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The 375th Celebration Committee has tirelessly working behind the scenes making sure (the parade) all goes together smoothly, as well as (Parks and Rec Director) Cheryl Marshall” said DePriest.
