MANCHESTER — After being suspended by the state, Geoff Engler, the developer of the 40B project proposed for Shingle Hill, will be able to apply for 40B projects at the beginning of the new year.
Last December, MassHousing suspended Engler, a co-founder of Strategic Land Ventures, from applying for 40B projects through its agency indefinitely.
According to the suspension letter, Engler did not disclose to MassHousing that Dean Behrend, principal of Riverview Crossing LL., was involved with one of Strategic Land Ventures’ 40B projects in Wellesley. Riverview Crossing had since been barred from participating in any 40B projects as it was sued by the state Energy and Environmental Affairs Department for falsifying reports.
While the suspension didn’t effect the local comprehensive permit process for Strategic Land Ventures’ Shingle Hill project, it colors the Manchester Zoning Board of Appeal’s opinion of Engler. The board is working on a draft letter denying a comprehensive permit for Engler’s proposed 40B project on Shingle Hill.
At the the board’s most recent meeting, members Kathryn Howe and Sean Zahn cited their lack of trust in Engler as one of the reasons why they did not support the project. The board has until September to officially state its verdict on the permit.
At the final Zoning Board public hearing on the project on July 27, there was some confusion over where Engler’s ban stood. While Engler claimed his suspension was up “in a couple of months,” board members were uncertain as the MassHousing suspension letter did not mention an end date.
Engler was speaking about a ban he received from the state on all 40B applications. The end date on Engler’s ban was confirmed by Department of Housing and Community Development in a letter sent to Engler on Aug. 4.
In April, the state issued a year-long ban from applying for any future 40B projects, not just those through MassHousing.
“DHCD is taking this action due to your lack of forthrightness and candor that the Commonwealth expects and requires from applicants for Chapter 40B project eligibility ...” reads the state’s suspension letter. “This action is based on the findings in MassHousing’s letter of December 10, 2021. Note, the DHCD Suspension Letter supersedes MassHousing suspension action ... and except as modified herein, otherwise remains in effect.”
According to the Aug. 4 letter, representatives with DHCD and MassHousing teleconferenced with Engler and his lawyer on June 23. During the meeting, Engler reportedly made a request to reduce his suspension from 12 months to nine months. The August letter officially granted Engler’s request. The ban will be lifted at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 under two conditions — Engler needs to submit three reference letters from third parties “in support of your participation in the 40B Program” and a statement of financial interests detailing Engler’s properties, third-party partners and 40B-related contracts and agreements.
It is unclear if these requirements have been met. Engler could not be reached for comment in time for this story.
Once the suspension is lifted, Engler will enter into a three-year “reporting period.” During this time, Engler will have to submit a certification and acknowledgement form with every 40B application stating in part that he made “no false or misleading oral or written statements to any of the Subsidizing Agencies.” Engler will also need to supply a lawyer-verified report of any litigation involving a potential project partner.
If a subsidizing agency approves an Engler-led 40B project, Engler will have to supply quarterly reports detailing the project’s continued compliance with the approval. If the agency suspects any foul play, it will have the right to conduct inspections and peer reviews of books, records and submissions.
“All costs and expenses related to these conditions (of the reporting period) shall be the responsibility of the participating party,” the DHCD’s letter outlined.
