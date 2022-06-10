MANCHESTER — More information is needed from Strategic Land Ventures before the Manchester Zoning Board of Appeals will consider granting any of the requested wetland protection waivers for the 40B project on Shingle Hill.
The town is expected to receive a report from SLV regarding the project’s potential impact on the nearby vernal pool and wildlife habitats.
At the latest 40B hearing on Wednesday, SLV co-founder Geoffrey Engler told the ZBA the study should be submitted by the end of the week.
During the hearing, Stacy Minihane, a senior associate at the Southborough civil engineering firm Beals+Thomas, discussed her company’s peer review of the 13 wetland protection waivers requested from SLV. The firm did not advise the ZBA to deny any of the requests. However, recommendations on certain waivers were deferred until the vernal pool and wildlife habitat study was submitted.
B+T were confused as to why certain waivers were requested. For example, SLV is requesting exemption from providing the burden of proof that there will not be a significant immediate or cumulative adverse effect while building in the town-designated vernal pool “No Disturb Zone.” At the same time, SLV indicated their vernal pool and wildlife habitat study will prove there will be “no measurable decrease in resource area function.”
Engler explained SLV did not want to work under terms that are too easily up for interpretation. He stressed that without every requested waiver, the project is a non-starter.
Luke Legere, a lawyer representing the community group Citizens’ Initiative for Manchester Affordable Housing, remained unconvinced. CIMAH has long been outspoken against SLV’s 40B project.
“In our view, the justifications that have been provided thus far are seriously deficient in that respect,” he stated. “We do not think that the applicant has done a good enough job explaining why it is that the application of many of these standards would in fact make the project uneconomic or impossible to build.”
Elsewhere in the meeting, hydrologist Scott Horsley presented research on the hydraulic impact the project may cause on the vernal pool north of the site. Based on SLV’s drainage plans, Horsley concluded the vernal pool could lose up to 40% to 50% of its ground water charge.
Scott Goddard, the wetlands professional hired by SLV, accused Horsley of skewing his results by limiting his research to the project area.
“Our drainage modifications to site will not have significant changes to overall water contributions to these vernal pools,” Goddard stated.
The next scheduled hearing will be held on Wednesday, June 22. Originally, this would have been the last but the state extended the public hearing process on June 1. Hearings will now be held through Thursday, July 21.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.