Manchester 40B project still lacks environmental impact information

MANCHESTER — The full environmental impact of the proposed Shingle Hill 40B project remains murky despite the Zoning Board of Appeals public hearing period ending in two weeks.
Strategic Land Ventures wants to build The Sanctuary, an 136-unit affordable housing project on Shingle Hill, off School Street, north of Exit 50 on Route 128.
After weeks of back and forth with project developer Strategic Land Ventures, Stacy Minihane of the civil engineering firm Beals+Thomas presented what she called “the last” report regarding the firm’s environmental peer review at the Zoning Board’s latest hearing this Wednesday.
As previously stated in its May 25 report, Beals+Thomas had no major objections to Strategic Land Ventures’s 13 requests for waivers from the town’s wetlands protection regulations. The Zoning Board has yet to formally vote on granting these requests.
Beals+Thomas said it still needs more information to determine if Strategic Land Ventures’s project would have any major effects on the site’s neighboring vernal pools. Strategic Land Ventures still needs to make sure its planned southern retaining wall and underground infiltration systems won’t shift storm water away from the pools.
“We also note the potential chemical and/or thermal impacts from deicing salts/chemicals and stormwater runoff on the vernal pools,” the report reads. “Design confirmation that treated water will be infiltrated vertically completely through the soil profile and only break out at the natural location (wetland edge) should be provided.”
Strategic Land Ventures presented Beals+Thomas with a wildlife habitat assessment and vernal pool survey prepared by Goddard Consulting. While Beals+Thomas agreed with Goddard’s conclusion that the project “does not appear to result in an adverse impact based on the provided analysis and site conditions,” it did note it will wipe out 7.2 acres of wooded habitat.
Other third-party wetland experts have argued the wildlife study was lacking important information regarding the project’s impact on vernal pools. Manchester Essex Conservation Trust hired local wetland scientist and hydrologist Patrick Garner to review Strategic Land Ventures’s study.
“The report omits required analysis regarding the (vernal pools) hydrologic regimes, and impacts to (outstanding water resources), including water quality and temperature alterations,” reads a letter Garner sent to the Zoning Board on July 13. “Therefore, its conclusions must be considered incorrect.”
Beals+Thomas’s report ended with 12 recommended conditions to include in a potential comprehensive permit. Some, for example, would require additional stormwater management information, adherence to an agreed-upon conservation restriction and an annual survey of the area’s vernal pools during pre-construction and for three consecutive non-drought years after construction.
Strategic Land Ventures co-founder Geoffry Engler said at Wednesday’s hearing that he planned to reach out to Beals+Thomas for more information on these conditions.
Also during Wednesday’s hearing, Public Works Director Chuck Dam reported he was confident the town’s water and sewer lines could service Strategic Land Ventures’s proposed project. Strategic Land Ventures hired Allen & Major Associates to survey the town’s municipal water capacity. Manchester reportedly has 150,000 of access capacity and Strategic Land Ventures is seeking to use 25,000 gallons for 250 bedrooms.
Dam said there would be no need to peer-review the study.
“If I was not comfortable and if there was any doubt in my mind, I would be the first one to require a peer review,” he said. “I expect to discuss several options in terms of conditions and mitigations for this project (moving forward).”
The final public hearing on the 40B project is scheduled for Wednesday, July 27. From there, the Zoning Board of Appeals will have 40 days to deliberate whether to grant Strategic Land Ventures a comprehensive permit for the project.
