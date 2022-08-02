MANCHESTER — Weeks after confirming new water and sewer rates, selectmen have announced a ban on non-essential outdoor water.
All outdoor non-essential water use is forbidden until further notice. This includes lawn irrigation systems, sprinklers, car and boat washing, and hot tubs and pool filling. Residents mayhand-water plants between 5 p.m. and 8 a.m.
Those who violate the ban are susceptible to a fine of $200 per day.
Manchester is the latest Cape Ann community to adopt an outdoor water ban during the ongoing state-wide drought. State officials last week declared the northeast region of Massachusetts, including Cape Ann, in “critical drought” condition.
Gloucester was the first on Cape Ann to instate a ban on July 22, Rockport followed a week later.
Rockport selectmen voted to institute the ban at their meeting on Monday. Two weeks prior, they voted to raise town water and sewer rates by 3% in 2023 — a steeper hike than the 2% increase from 2021 to 2022.
For sewer, residents will pay $15.55 per 100 cubic feet.
Water rates will start at $$6.55 per 100 cubic feet for first 900 cubic feet used. Rates per 100 cubic feet will increase to $6.66 for 900 to 1,700 cubic feet, $7.32 for 1,700 to 5,700 cubic feet, $7.95 for 5,700 to 16,000 cubic feet, $8.59 per for 16,000 to 39,000 cubic feet and $9.23 per for 39,000 cubic feet or more.
The sewer-only flat fee will rise to $121.60 per bedroom per quarter, up from last year’s cost of $118.06. Sewer capacity fees will remain unchanged at $15 per gallon used per day determined by the Title 5 flow ratings.
