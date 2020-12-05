MANCHESTER — Town officials have instituted a winter parking ban beginning tonight – at midnight – Dec. 6.
Vehicles must be removed from all roadways prior to midnight, according to police.
Parking is available behind Town Hall and in the Brook Street and Norwood Avenue lots.
To avoid ticketing or towing, car owners are asked to remove parked vehicles from the roadways to allow Public Works crews to clear the snow from the streets.
The blue parking ban lights were turned on at 3 p.m. as a reminder for residents.
Manchester's blue lights are positioned on top of the police station, at Pleasant and School streets, at Pine and Pleasant streets, at Bridge Street and Harbor Road, and at Sweeney Park at Summer Street.