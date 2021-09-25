MANCHESTER — The Manchester American Legion celebrated the completion of its long-awaited Veterans Honor Roll memorial at a public dedication ceremony on Saturday.
American Legion and Honor Roll Committee members Bruce Heisey, Paul Sullivan, and Mark Weld each spoke to the dozens of people who attended the ceremony. State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester, former state Rep. and new Gaming Commissioner Brad Hill, R-Ipswich, and Selectmen Chairman Jeffrey H. Bodmer-Turner also gave brief remarks.
"We want to thank all of you who so generously donated to the Honor Roll Fund to help bring this project to completion," Heisey, the Legion's chaplain, told the crowd. "We hope that for years to come you will all enjoy this beautiful remembrance of all those family members and citizens of the town who served in our armed forces."
Weld said the Honor Roll was "only one step" in giving veterans their due respect, something he believes the American public has not shown enough of over the years. Specifically, he noted how some were "ungrateful and judgmental" to troops returning home from the Vietnam War.
"We all need to atone for that every day," he said, "not only for those that were killed in the line of duty or that had since passed, but most importantly, for those of you that are very much alive. You are all heroes. This is why this Honor Roll is so important ... Love, support and honor this space everyday."
Sullivan, who Weld called the "godfather" of the project, gave thanks to the veterans who volunteer in their local communities across the nation after serving their time in the armed forces.
"We as veterans want to thank you for the Veterans Honor Roll," he concluded. "We feel very, very privileged to be afforded this. We assure you that we will visit it often, reflect, and cherish it always."
Plans to update the town's smaller Honor Roll memorial have been in the works since 2008 when Manchester Essex Rotary Club granted $1,000 in seed money to the American Legion Amaral Bailey Post 113. Since then, the project has undergone several designs and redesigns.
"At first we had these tall spears that had four-sided units," said Heisey the day before the ceremony. "It looked out of place on the Town Common. We tried to have benches, but we felt it wasn't enough."
Eventually, the Legion decided to construct a granite wall listing all the names of Manchester residents who served between World War I to 2019.
"It ended up looking similar to the Vietnam Memorial to a degree," said Heisey. "With the beautiful town seal, the stone circle and the flag pole in the center, it really came out awesome."
Originally, the project was pegged at $200,000, but as material costs began to rise over the years, the Legion bumped the budget to $300,000. The majority of money for the memorial came from more than 100 third-party donors. Some bought $500 custom pavers for the stone walkway. The names of larger donors, those who gave $5,000 to $10,000, were engraved on stone benches at the center of the patio.
Grant funds were also given to the project, including a Manchester Community Preservation Act grant worth $25,000 in 2020, a $15,000 state grant procured by Tarr and Hill, and a $15,000 Heritage Grant from Secretary of State William Galvin’s office.
During his remarks, Hill mentioned the state grant for the project received an unanimous vote from all members of the House.
Construction began in December after renovations to the Town Common were completed. Tim Curtis and John Cole of Essex-based Carpenter & MacNeille Architects and Builders served as general contractors after Jennifer Robitaille of Windover Construction dropped out years ago.
A number of volunteers helped make the new memorial possible. For example, resident and architect Darrell Aldrich assisted with the design process and Bob Wogan of LAD Company volunteered his time to dig and prep the site. Scott Lentine of Northshore Forms donated services to lay down concrete, and Paul Wright Industries Inc. moved the original honor roll memorial to the front of the American Legion building at 14 Church St.