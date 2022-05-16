MANCHESTER — When voters head to the polls for Tuesday’s Town Election, they will decide a five-way race for the Manchester Essex School Committee, a contest for selectmen and whether or not Manchester will join the regional dispatch center in Middleton.
On the ballot for two seats on the School Committee are: Nadia Wetzler, Kristen McLaughlin, Eric Bradford, Anna Mitchell and Erica Spencer. Committee members Eric Bourke and Ken Warnock are not running for re-election.
For the Board of Selectmen, there are three candidates for two seats: incumbent Jeffrey Bodmer-Turner, Catherine Bilotta and Brian Sollosy. Eli Boling is not running for re-election.
There are also several uncontested candidates on the ballot.
Question 1 on the ballot asks voters if they will recommend that selectmen pursue securing public safety dispatch services through the North Shore Regional 911 Center and phase out the town’s dispatch operations.
Voting will be conducted at Memorial Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St., from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.