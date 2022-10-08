MANCHESTER — Mushrooms, plein air sketching and bears are the fall agenda for the Manchester Essex Conservation Trust and the public is invited to join members at these fall hikes and events.
While the events are free, registration is required at mect.org/2022-save-the-date to receive details.
This Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. join Jimmy McAuley and Isabella Roversi of the Boston Mycological Club, the longest-running home of mushroom enthusiasts in the country, in foraging for mushrooms. Walkers will go out in search for various types of fungi and bring them back to be examined and identified, learning more about these specimens that share more in common with animals than they do with plants.
On Sunday, Oct. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m., Manchester Essex Conservation Trust trustee George Smith, former owner of the donated Western Woods Conservation Land, will introduce hikers to Manchester’s Western Woods. Home to an extraordinary array of reindeer lichen, mountain laurel, and majestic ledges, Western Woods comprises 500 undeveloped acres —over half of which is protected — of woods, vernal pools, and streams. Smith will talk about the history of this land, from glaciers to woodlots to local forest fires.
Saturday, Oct, 22, is Trail Cleanup Day. Roll up your sleeves and join the trust’s Stewardship Committee members from 9 a.m. to noon in nurturing the trails. Participants will remove fallen limbs, replace signage and blazes, repair the boardwalk, and more. All ages — including teens trying to fit in some community service hours — and skill sets are welcome.
On Sunday, Oct. 23, Slow River Studio joins the trust to offer an “Intro to Pen Sketching” from 10 a.m. to noon. Sketching is known to strengthen focus and strategic thinking, enhance creativity, and improve memory. Adults and kids are welcome, just bring a sketchbook and a pen. Slow River Studio will be on hand to run a lesson on Manchester Essex Conservation Trust’s picturesque boardwalk and around Heron Pond.
And on Sunday, Nov. 6, the trust will host its annual meeting at Riversbend, 35 Dodge St. in Essex, courtesy of the owners. Dr. Ben Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire, is the keynote speaker. Recently, bears have spotted in in Middleton, Boxford, Andover, North Andover, Wilmington and Tewksbury. The Kilham Bear Center is a family-run organization that has been caring for New England’s black bears for the past 30 years. Injured and orphaned cubs receive care and learn the life skills they need in a protected environment that mimics their natural habitat while the Kilhams study bear behavior in order to educate the public.
Manchester Essex Conservation Trust has worked for 59 years in local land conservation in Manchester and Essex, preserving natural beauty, wildlife and resources. For more information about membership and volunteering, visit mect.org.