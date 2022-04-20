Manchester Essex Conservation Trust pushes back on 40B engineering study

MANCHESTER — While Manchester’s hired peer reviewer had no major complaints regarding Strategic Land Ventures’ engineering study for its proposed Chapter 40B project, Manchester Essex Conservation Trust believes the report itself is severely lacking.
Strategic Land Ventures hopes to build The Sanctuary, an 136-unit affordable housing project on Shingle Hill. The project’s application includes an engineering study of the site conducted by Allen & Major Associates of Woburn. The town retained Beals + Thomas of Southborough to review the study. Last Wednesday, April 13, during the latest 40B public hearing regarding the project, Beals + Thomas Senior Civil Engineer Matt Cote said his firm had no major concerns with what was presented in the study.
Separately, Manchester Essex Conservation Trust members took it upon themselves to give Strategic Land Ventures’s report a once-over. During public comment at the hearing, trust legal counsel Dan Hill, hydrologist Scott Horsley and consulting engineer John Chessia discussed the results of their third-party review.
Horsley claimed the Strategic Land Ventures’ groundwater tests were missing a much-needed broader context. Only four of 29 test pits dug between April 8 and Nov. 18, 2020, hit groundwater, indicating adequate groundwater separation for the project. However, during high-level season, Horsley claimed groundwater around Shingle Hill can fluctuate between 3 to 6 feet than what Strategic Land Ventures reported. To provide a more accurate look, Horsley recommended the town require the developer to use monitoring wells with pressure transducers instead of test pits.
Horsley also took issue with how Strategic Land Ventures is managing its storm water.
“By concentrating all the storm water in one place undoubtedly you’re going to have something called groundwater mounding,” he explained, “which means when you when you discharge the storm water into the ground, the water levels are going to come up even higher than the ones I’ve already mentioned (during) the seasonal high ground water.”
Horsley also noted the new drainage system Strategic Land Ventures has planned would radically alter the site’s ecosystem. For example, the drainage system for one of the site’s largest natural drainage areas would be reduced by nearly a third — from 185,000 square feet to 124,000 square feet.
“This place is surrounded by vernal pools,” said Chessia. “Read the details (and) the requirements for doing work near a vernal pool. Water balance, wildlife habitat study, you’ve got to prove you’re not impacting the vernal pool. There’s a lot of information that does seem to be lacking relative to those issues that should be addressed in the submittal.”
Another piece of information missing from Strategic Land Ventures’s report, according to the trust, was a construction management plan. Cote said this was typical as a finalized plan is usually created during the building permit process.
However, the complete lack of any construction plan information, specifically for how much fill will be on site, perturbed Zoning Board member John Binieris. Even Town Counsel George Pucci mentioned it was peculiar the information was missing.
“I’m not looking for a construction management plan, but we are looking for sufficient information that we would put conditions in the permit that are going to be required in that construction management plan,” he said. “The permits I’ve written (in the past) have very detailed conditions concerning construction management and any issue like it.”
Strategic Land Ventures co-founder Geoffrey Engler said the developer would be willing to either contest or give additional information to the Zoning Board regarding the trust’s claims.
“I have respect for (Horsley and Chessia),” he said, “but they clearly have an objective based on who’s paying their bills and to say otherwise is just not being truthful.”
