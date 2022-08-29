MANCHESTER — Manchester Essex Regional School District staffers are looking forward to the schools opening on Wednesday with more programs and services than previously anticipated.
Last year, the School Committee voted to cut $460,000 from this school year’s budget. Since then, the district was able to consolidate and reorganize its operations.
“It hasn’t impacted class sizes,” Superintendent Pam Beaudoin said of the cuts.
The district saved $164,000 through new replacement hires for teachers who retired this year. In total, around 30 teachers and teacher’s assistants were brought aboard this year. Despite these savings, the district couldn’t rescue from the chopping block its exploratory foreign language program for kindergartners through /hjb12sixth-graders.
“At this point we’re disappointed that we had to lose any program but it’s a contained cut,” Beaudoin explained. “We’re still luckily at that stage where most of cuts minimally impact on students.”
With this year’s finances mostly out of the way, staff are able to focus efforts on welcoming back the schools’ students.
“It’s shaping up great,” Beaudoin said of this year’s back-to-school efforts. “Everyone’s upbeat and looking forward to a more traditional opening. We don’t have the COVID overhang and other issues over our heads. We’re just focus on opening up and welcoming back families.”
This past week, the district held an orientation for high school freshmen and sixth-graders to ease their transition into their new schools. Student athletes also returned for pre-season practice.
“At this time of year we focus on reflecting on the past summer and get geared up to welcoming students while they’re getting acclimated,” said Beaudoin. “In the coming weeks we’ll get planning for the budget.”
This year, members of the School Committee will begin planning how they will request a Proposition 2 1/2 override at Town Meeting in order to fully fund the 2023-24 school year. Without it, the district will be entering the school year without any reserve funds.
Beaudoin said the district is planning meetings with various town boards to gauge the state of their finances. Budget discussions typically begin each year in mid-October, she explained.
All the while, the district will work to replace Manchester Essex Regional Middle and High School’s turf field and conduct a facility assessment of Essex Elementary and the Middle and High schools.
“The assessments will guide our discussions for repair timelines,” Beaudoin said.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.