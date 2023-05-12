Students from Manchester Essex Regional Middle School recently participated in the Anti-Defamation League’s 27th annual Youth Congress in Boston.
According to Manchester Essex Regional School District Superintendent Pam Beaudoin, 26 students attended the April 10 event at the Sheraton Hotel in Boston.
“Discussing and becoming aware of biases and prejudice is crucial to creating a school environment that is equitable, welcoming and inclusive for all,” said Beaudoin.
“The ADL’s Youth Congress provided our students with a safe environment to learn how to facilitate those important conversations with others, which will surely be used to benefit the MERMS community.”
The theme of this year’s conference was “Courageous Conversations,” a message that aimed to provide participants with an opportunity to discuss issues of bias, prejudice and discrimination.
During the event, students heard guest speakers give presentations on diversity, equity and inclusion and about the importance of speaking up, taking action and engaging in conversations against hate. Students also participated in anti-bias activities, where groups worked together to facilitate conversations with each other.
Students were accompanied by MERMS Health teacher Janda Ricci-Munn and a team of chaperons.
“During the small group break-out sessions, (MERMS) students did a fantastic job of engaging in meaningful discussions and whole-group activities that focused upon addressing bias, stereotypes and prejudice that occur in our schools,” said Ricci-Munn.
“This program is designed to help foster peer leadership and to empower students with the skillsets needed to bring about positive change within their school communities and society as a whole.”
The ADL’s Youth Congress is a one-day event that brings together more than 1,400 middle and high school students, teachers and community leaders from more than 65 schools across New England.
