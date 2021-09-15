The Manchester and Essex police departments will seek re-accreditation from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission this fall.
Accreditation requires full compliance with MPAC's 257 nationally recognized standards of operation, as well as 55% compliance with its 125 optional standards. Those who meet up to 159 required standards are eligible to earn certification.
Liability insurance companies often give deductions to MPAC-recognized departments, which in turn lightens the financial load on taxpayers. To maintain their accreditation, departments must undergo an inspection every three years.
Both departments earned their first MPAC accreditations in 2019. Manchester earned certification for the first time in 2018, while Essex was certified in 2015 and 2018.
MPAC assessors will survey the Manchester department first, between Tuesday, Sept. 21, through Thursday, Sept. 23.
"I'm very confident," said Manchester Officer and accreditation manager Ryan Machain. "Even with the updates with the (Police Officers Standards and Training Commission) standards around bias training and police brutality — we're already ahead of the curve on that. We've been meeting those standards."
Machain has served as the department's accreditation manager since 2019. He helped usher in several fixes to meet MPAC's highest standards.
"We had some building renovations put in for more access control," Machain recalled. "There were some changes made to make sure our records are kept secure and that only certain people have access to certain files. We need our cells to meet the criteria set by the state Department of Public Health. Our backup generators were maintained, and now we test them on regular basis."
Leading up to next week's assessment, Machain said there were no drastic changes. The department was more focused on maintaining and perfecting the practices that were laid out three years ago.
"It's a voluntary process," he said. "We want the town to know that we're going the extra mile for them."
MPAC will move on to Essex between Tuesday, Oct. 12, and Thursday, Oct. 14.
Preparation was a "department-wide effort," according to Sgt. Daniel Bruce, the Essex force's accreditation manager.
"All of us are well involved in the process" Bruce said. "A lot of it was done by the chief (Paul Francis) beforehand back when he was a sergeant. (MPAC) has a good system in place and we kind of mimicked that."
Earlier this year, Essex Police and Fire departments moved into a new public safety facility on John Wise Avenue. With a new building comes new challenges. For the first time, Essex police had to consider MPAC's guidelines regarding holding cells. MPAC waived these standards during its 2018 inspection as the old station in the Memorial Building on Martin Street didn't have a holding area in the first place.
"I think we're prepared," Bruce said. "The entire department has been doing their part along the way."
Essex police Chief Paul Francis said he couldn't be more proud of his department's dedication to the process.
"Sgt. Bruce has taken it to a whole new level," he said. "There has a lot more on his plate bringing it up to speed. I'm blessed to have the people I have."
Rockport Police was re-accredited by MPAC for the fifth time in a row last year. The department won't be up for another inspection until 2022.