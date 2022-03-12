Manchester and Essex Police Departments have once again been accredited by the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission.
This marks the second time in a row that both departments received MPAC's top honor. Departments are reviewed for accreditation every three years.
“Accreditation is an important part of the efforts of the Manchester-by-the-Sea Police Department to be a transparent and professional law enforcement organization." said Manchester Chief Todd Fitzgerald in a prepared statement. "Review by MPAC is a rigorous process, but we welcome the opportunity to have our department reviewed top to bottom by an outside, independent agency."
In order to receive accreditation, MPAC must find that a department follows each of its 257 nationally recognized standards of operation. MPAC assessors surveyed both Manchester and Essex departments this past fall.
"Independent review by MPAC has helped our department prepare for the move into our new Public Safety Building, and for all of the changes in law enforcement brought about by the police reform law," said Essex Chief Paul Francis in a prepared statement. "I am proud that everyone at the Essex Police Department has worked so hard to ensure we remain a professional, responsive, and compassionate police department that adheres to the best practices of law enforcement."
In addition to benefiting the community, MPAC accreditation also passes on savings to the taxpayers as liability insurance companies often give deductions to qualifying departments.
Officer Ryan Machain served as the Manchester department's accreditation manager throughout this year's process, as did Sgt. Daniel Bruce in Essex.