Manchester officials have instituted a winter parking ban beginning today, Feb. 9, at 4 p.m.
Essex already has a parking ban in place. No parking is allowed from midnight until dawn on any street, except for Pickering Street. All-night parking is allowed year-round on the "odd" numbered side of Pickering Street. Violators may receive a $50 parking citation and will be subject to towing during this or any storm.
In Manchester, vehicles must be removed from all roadways prior to 4 p.m., according to police.
Parking is available behind Town Hall and in the Brook Street and Norwood Avenue lots.
To avoid ticketing or towing in either town, car owners are asked to remove parked vehicles from the roadways to allow Public Works crews to clear the snow from the streets.
Manchester will turn on its blue lights later today as reminder to residents that on-street parking is banned. The lights are positioned on top of the police station, at Pleasant and School streets, at Pine and Pleasant streets, at Bridge Street and Harbor Road, and at Sweeney Park at Summer Street.