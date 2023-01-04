Manchester Essex Regional High School places in recycling contest

MANCHESTER — Manchester Essex Regional High School students have earned third-place honors in Planet Aid's America Recycles Clothing Drive Contest, according to Superintendent Pam Beaudoin and Principal Patricia Puglisi.
The third-place prize of $500 will be donated to the Manchester Essex Regional High School Green Team for its efforts to preserve the planet.
Forty-eight schools from across the country participated in the Clothing Drive Contest, which ran from Oct. 31 to Nov. 18. Winners were announced on Nov. 29. The school also participated in the spring clothing drive contest, but did not place.
Manchester Essex high schoolers collected 2,420 pounds of clothing, earning the school third place in its region, which included schools from Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Kansas, Ohio, Delaware, and New Jersey.
Students participating were Aiden Brown, Brooke Doyon, Alex Frasier, Rachel Gallant, Luke Holmes, Noah Jurczac, Brian Kelly, Sara King, Elizabeth McBonald, Alex Norchi, Max Wendell, and Elior Zaremba.
The Clothing Drive Contest is designed to encourage people to reuse clothing, which helps to conserve water and divert textiles away from local landfills. Through the contest, participants conserved an estimated 65 million gallons of water and collected 47,056 pounds of clothing.
The school plans to continue its efforts to recycle and will create contests in the future to increase its collection for reuse globally.
More information about Planet Aid's America Recycles Clothing Drive Contest is available by visiting https://bit.ly/3iha2z6.