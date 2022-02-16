The Manchester Essex Regional School Committee voted to end the schools’ mask mandate on Feb. 28.
At the committee’s meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Pam Beaudoin recommended the school follow the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s lead regarding mask mandates. DESE and Gov. Charlie Baker announced earlier this month that the state-wide school mask mandate will expire at the end of February.
Masks will still be required on buses and in the school nurses offices. Also, students who are experiencing symptoms or returning after a five-day COVID-19 absence will be required to cover their faces.
To date, the district has recorded no COVID-19 transmissions in its schools. Because of this, Beaudoin said the district doesn’t “have anything logically to point to” as a reason to deviate from DESE’s guidelines.
Some School Committee members were concerned that removing the mask mandate so close to February break would cause a spike in cases. Joanne Seaman, the school nurse at Manchester Memorial Elementary, said it won’t make a difference considering the district’s current COVID-19 prevention procedures. In January, the district received state-issued COVID-19 test kits for students to take on Sundays before returning to school.
All but one School Committee member, Kate Koch-Sundquist, voted to rescind the district’s mask mandate guidelines.
