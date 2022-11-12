MANCHESTER — The Manchester Essex Regional School District has received a $10,000 grant to help it develop and implement a safe and supportive school action plan that addresses the social, emotional, and health needs of all it students. The Safe and Supportive Schools grant from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will be used throughout the 2022-2023 academic year to develop a plan for implementation, Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin said in prepared statement. The plan will focus on what the state says are six areas of safe and supportive schools: leadership and culture, family engagement, professional learning opportunities, access to resources and services, teaching and learning that fosters safe and supportive environments, and updating policies and procedures. “We are grateful to DESE for this grant, which will assist the district in adopting best practices that support our vision for safe and supportive school cultures and equitable learning opportunities for all MERSD students,” Beaudoin said. “Each student is unique and should be valued equally, and that vision requires us to review our policies and practices and continually improve.” Each Manchester Essex school will create a team to take part in development, in coordination with the district leadership team of principals, deans, and central office administration. The district will engage an outside consultant to help guide the process. The final product will align with the Manchester Essex Regional School District’s 2022-2025 Strategic Plan.
