MANCHESTER — After voting to approve a reconsidered budget for the Manchester Essex Regional School District, school officials and residents are now looking forward to Town Meetings to hammer out a new school budget.
Voting 4-3 at last Tuesday’s School Board meeting to approve the new budget put forth by MERSD Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin, school officials put forth their plan to responded to last month’s Proposition 2 ½ override defeat in Essex designed to fund the MERSD schools.
Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin said the discussion at the School Board meeting was lengthy.
“After considerable deliberation on Tuesday evening, the School Committee adopted the compromise budget, which was also my reconsideration recommendation,” said Beaudoin said on Friday.
Beaudoin’s compromise budget amounts to $29.2 million, which will result in $763,876 cut from the MERSD fiscal year 2024 operating budget. During the meeting, the board considered the fiscal year 2023 “Reconsideration Budget Adoption.”
Now, additional Town Meetings are planned – both in Essex and Manchester.
“The next step is for each town to hold a Town Meeting to approve the reconsidered budget,” she said. “Both meetings are scheduled for the end of June – Essex on June 26 and Manchester on June 28.”
The compromise budget maintains all high school elective courses, leverages teacher attrition, defers hiring and reduces cost-of-living increases to non-union staff.
In addition, the budget dips into the district’s reserve funds – by drawing $252,000 from the reserve account. The compromise budget proposed May 23 by the School Committee would bring total spending in the plan to $29,220,188.
The budget challenge for the regional school district started when voters in Essex said no to a proposed Proposition 2 ½ override that would have cost the town an additional $289,165 in taxes for Essex property owners.
Essex voters at the town’s annual election last month defeated the proposed Proposition 2 ½ override request to fund the assessment for the Manchester Essex Regional School District.
Question 1 asked whether the town of Essex should assess an additional $289,165 in real estate and personal property taxes for supplementing Essex’s share of the MERD assessment for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
According to Essex Town Clerk Pamela Throne, the unofficial election results showed voters defeated the question, 507-388.
In the meantime, Theresa Whitman, chair of the MERSD School Committee, outlined the next steps in a Facebook posting last week on the Essex, MA – Notices and Issues page.
Whitman said the compromise budget to be sent to the two towns combines teacher position cuts taken by attrition and other adjustments with a reduced used of reserves. She adds a request will be made to the town of Essex to support a plan for the towns to fund the aging turf fields as a capital expenditure.
“Importantly, it is the quickest way to stabilize the district in the near term, as it does not require an override vote in Essex,” she said in the posting. “This budget does not solve the bigger issue of aligning our communities’ expectations for education with fiscal constraints of member towns.
“It does preserve the program for now and minimizes impact to students and teachers while the bigger concern is addressed.”
Showing supportA “MERSD Statement of Support” was posted last week on the Essex, MA – Notices and Issues Facebook page by resident Ann Cameron was signed by a number of Essex residents.
“We, the undersigned, wholeheartedly support the School Committee in moving the current school budget out of crisis and into a long-term solution,” reads the posting.
It further indicates support for:
• A budget – both current and future – that fulfills the Vision of the Graduate, as defined in the School District’s strategic plan.
• A mediated budget process uniting the two towns and the district through thoughtful collaboration.
“We are committed to maintaining excellence in our school district because we know that strong schools are the foundation of strong communities,” reads the posting. “We are committed to voting in support of our schools now and into the future.”
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.