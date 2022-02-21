The Manchester Essex Regional School Committee will not cater to the town of Essex’s requests for further reductions to its fiscal year 2023 budget.
However, this doesn’t mean the regional school district isn’t considering program and staffing cuts the next fiscal year to cover a $1.1 million budget shortfall. Previously, before projected health insurance costs were factored in, the shortfall was estimated at $985,000.
At last week’s School Committee meeting, Superintendent Pam Beaudoin suggested the district use $568,000 of its reserve funds to pay for the budget shortfall in fiscal 2023, which begins July 1. The other half would be recouped via program cuts.
Previous suggestions for the chopping block include one Manchester Memorial Elementary teacher and the foreign language exploratory course for kindergartners through sixth-graders.
The fiscal 2023 budget estimate is $28.9 million, still under the the district’s target yearly growth rate of 3.5%. Manchester and Essex split the budget based on how many of their students attend the district. Beaudoin said around 65% of students are from Manchester and 35% are from Essex.
However, since more Manchester students are leaving the district, Essex’s cut of the budget is increasing. If the district decides to go half-reserves, half-cuts to fill the shortfall, Essex’s share would be 4.2% more in fiscal 2023 than fiscal 2022, which ends June 30. Conversely, the town of Manchester would see a 1.8% increase from last year.
The town of Essex asked the district to draft additional cuts in order to lighten the load on its taxpayers. If the district wanted to keep Essex’s increase under 3.5%, as the town had suggested, the shortfall would increase to $1.5 million.
“It’s pretty evident that should the committee choose to meet Essex’s ask this year ... we would be looking at some really significant financial reductions and likely full-scale structural cuts over time,” said Beaudoin at Tuesday’s meeting.
Additionally, the town of Essex asked the district if it could try capping the total spending growth to 2.5%, in line with other local districts. This, however, would bump Essex’s apportionment over 5% from fiscal 2022.
In order to prevent any more cuts in fiscal 2024, the district plans on proposing a Proposition 2 1/2 override at next year’s Manchester and Essex Town Meetings.
The budget and possible scenarios are on the agenda for the Manchester Essex Regional School Committee’s virtual meeting on March 1 at 6 p.m. WebEx call-in information for the meeting can be found at https://www.mersd.org/domain/818.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.