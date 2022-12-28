MANCHESTER — With all the talk lately about the financial projections for the Manchester Essex Regional School District, one thing stood out:
Enrollment numbers are dwindling, and planning for the district’s tentative fiscal year 2024 budget includes consideration of this decline.
According to Superintendent Pam Beaudoin, the district has about 200 fewer students compared to a few years ago.
“We have fewer students so we have (a need) for fewer (staff members),” Beaudoin said at a public hearing on the budget held earlier this month at Manchester Essex Regional Middle High School.
Meanwhile, district officials are taking a close look at the changing enrollment figures, Beaudoin said.
“Enrollment is a key component of budget planning because enrollment is variable in the apportionment formula which determines how the school budget assessment is divided between Essex and Manchester,” she said at last week’s. “Like many towns, Essex and Manchester are experiencing a demographic decline in school-aged children.”
Manchester and Essex numbers have gone from a resident enrollment high of 1,467 students in the 2011-12 school year, to an unofficial current enrollment of 1,244 for the 2022-23 year. Current enrollment figures need to be verified by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Beaudoin said.
“We are simply graduating larger classes than are entering at the kindergarten level,” she explained, predicting that enrollment might be an agenda item for a School Committee meeting in January.
At a public hearing held earlier this month, school officials considered a proposed 4.2% increase in the school budget.
But the financial projections are tentative and consideration of the school’s fiscal year 2023-24 budget needs work.
“We’re trying to think about all the pieces (of the budget) and how they fit together,” Beaudoin said. “We are working on our plan. We’re trying to be fiscally responsible for what we do.”
Meetings will be held over the next several months, with a more well-defined budget in place by March. School officials are proposing a tentative operating budget of $30.1 million for the next fiscal year, compared to this fiscal year’s $29 million one.
The increase amounts to an approximately 4.2% change.
But one aspect of the budget, a reported jump in the ratio of Essex students attending the school district, raised a few eyebrows.
Essex Finance Committee Chairman Ben Buttrick said earlier this month that during the last few years, the number of Essex students has increased — with a corresponding growth in the Essex portion of the budget.
Buttrick suggested options need to be considered about how best to finance the uptick in the Essex portion of the district’s budget.
“The school budget simply can’t be paid for with the tax levy,” he said.
Options for addressing the possible shortfalls include a potential Proposition 2 1/2 override, and the possible utilization of the school district’s “free cash” account.
Attempts to reach School Committee Chairwoman Theresa Whitman for comment for this story were unsuccessful.
Essex Town Meeting in April approved the town’s share of the district’s fiscal year 2023 budget.
Essex was expected to pay $9,077,671 of the $29,250,987 budget. Earlier that month, Manchester Town Meeting approved the town’s $15,909,698 share of the schools’ budget.
Buttrick said while Essex is paying more of an annual increase than Manchester, Essex still pays less per student, which he characterized at the time as a “good deal.”
For instance, one Essex student costs the town about $18,000; in Manchester, taxpayers pay approximately $20,000 per student.
Material from Times staff was used in this story. Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.