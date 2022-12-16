MANCHESTER — It’s the cost of doing business.
At least, that what one might say about the demands of running and maintaining the facilities part of the Manchester Essex Regional School District.
Meeting during a public hearing Wednesday at Manchester Essex Regional Middle and High School, school officials considered a proposed 4.2% increase in the district budget.
School officials are proposing a tentative operating budget of $30.1 million for the fiscal year 2024 budget, compared to this fiscal year’s $29 million budget.
But the financial projections are tentative and consideration of the school’s fiscal year 2024 budget needs work.
“We’re trying to think about all the pieces and how they fit together,” said Superintendent Pam Beaudoin. “We are working on our plan. We’re trying to be fiscally responsible for what we do.
Meetings on budget will be held over the next several months with a more well defined budget in place by March, according Beaudoin.
Planning for the tentative budget includes consideration of a decline in the district’s student enrollment. According to Beaudoin, the district has about 200 fewer students compared to a few years ago.
“We have fewer students so we have (a need) for fewer (staff members),” said Beaudoin.
Total salaries in the tentative fiscal 2024 budget amount to $18.8 million, versus the current $18.3 million, an almost 3% change.
The district’s revenue sources include town assessments, state Chapter 70 money, an appropriation from the Regional Transportation Aid program and local miscellaneous receipts.
Spending reserves
Beaudoin has said school officials will work with the respective finance committees in Manchester and Essex to develop the budget. She added that efforts have been made to promote “stability and efficiency in the budget plan.”
Beaudoin and Avi Urbas, the district’s finance director, said one aim of the fiscal 2024 spending plan will be to lessen dependence on the district’s reserve budget. Unanticipated costs in the current budget recently forced school officials to spend $520,000 from the reserves.
Beaudoin said school officials hope to bring that figure down to $0 in the tentative budget.
“Having healthy reserves is optimal,” Beaudoin said. “The primary focus of our operating budget goes to the core programs. This is part of what the School Committee will discuss over the next few weeks.”
Beaudoin said the reserve budget normally includes such line items as possible capital improvements and emergency expenditures. She said that part of the budget should demonstrate sound fiscal practices.
For his part, Urbas said the tentative budget projects a savings of approximately $1.8 million in fees associated with special education costs that are conducted “in-house,” rather than “out-of-district.”
However, he said the cost of transportation for out-of-district special education have gone up by about $786,000. In addition, Urbas said health insurance costs in the school budget have jumped by about 12%.
“These costs are going up significantly,” he said. “(The cost of) utilities is going through the roof.”
Urbas cautioned the specific dollar amounts in the schools budget will change in the near future, as stakeholders in the budget process weigh-in.
“That is a number we are going to be monitoring over the next several weeks,” he said.
Ratio of Essex kids rising
Essex Finance Committee Chairman Ben Buttrick said last week that during the last few years, the ratio of Essex students attending the school district has been on the rise — with a corresponding growth in the Essex portion of the budget.
Buttrick suggested options need to be considered about how best to finance the uptick in the Essex portion of the total enrollment figures.
“The school budget simply can’t be paid for with the tax levy,” he said.
Options for addressing the possible budget shortfalls in the future, he said, include a potential override of tax-limiting Proposition 2 1/2 and the possible utilization of the school district’s “free cash” account.
According to the superintendent’s blog page, much discussion about the budget will take place over the next several months. The page can be found at www.mersdsuperintendentscorner.blogspot.com/.
Executive session held
Part of Wednesday’s meeting included a previously planned executive session to discuss the school district’s collective bargaining strategy.
The School Committee typically meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Library Learning Commons at Manchester Essex Regional School, 36 Lincoln St. in Manchester-By-The-Sea, or virtually, unless otherwise noted on the agenda.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.