MANCHESTER — The Manchester Essex Regional School District School Committee is beginning its consideration of the schools’ budget for upcoming fiscal year.
School officials are proposing a tentative operating budget of $30.1 million for the fiscal year 2023-24 budget, compared to this fiscal year’s $29 million budget.
The increase amounts to an approximately 4.2% change.
The budget will be the focus of a 7 p.m. public hearing this Wednesday, Dec. 14, when the School Committee meets in the learning commons at Manchester Essex Regional Middle and High School, 36 Lincoln St. in Manchester. The meeting will be in person and online (find the meeting link at www.mersd.org).
Total salaries in the tentative budget amount to $18.8 million, versus the current $18.3 million, an almost 3% change.
The district’s revenue sources include town assessments, state Chapter 70 money, an appropriation from the Regional Transportation Aid program and local miscellaneous receipts.
Superintendent Pam Beaudoin stressed the budget is tentative.
“There’s going to be a two-month process to review the (tentative) budget,” she said. “It’s just a top-level set of ideas for early projections. We won’t have any final numbers until March.”
Beaudoin said school officials will work with the respective finance committees in Manchester and Essex to hammer out the budget.
According to the “Superintendent’s Corner” blog on the district’s website, www.merds.org, Wednesday’s meeting will provide an “opportunity for the community to learn, ask questions, and provide feedback about our proposed budget for fiscal year 2024.”
Comments and questions about the budget can be submitted to budget@mersd.org.
“During the next few months, a great deal of our time and energy will be focused on the dollars and cents of the balance sheet,” Beaudoin’s blog post reads. “What is important to keep in mind is that the balance sheet supports our goals of maintaining services, improving student achievement and pursuing our strategic priorities.”
Effort to cut costs
Beaudoin said the new budget will strive to lessen dependence on the district’s reserve account. Costs unanticipated in the current budget recently forced school officials to spend $520,000 from the reserve.
Beaudoin said school officials hope to bring that figure down to $0 in the upcoming budget.
“The budget components are status quo,” said Beaudoin. “We are working on addressing a (reliance) on reserve funding in the budget. That’s a big part of it.”
Avi Urbas, the district’s finance director , also said school officials want to avoid utilizing reserve funds.
“That’s really the main difference,” he said.
Essex Finance Committee Chairman Ben Buttrick said the committee, meeting Thursday, discussed the tentative school budget.
“The budget wasn’t a surprise to the town,” he said.
Buttrick said during the last few years, the ratio of Essex students attending the school district has been on the rise.
“The growth in the budget has been higher in the last few years in Essex because of an increase in enrollment trends,” he said. “The school budget simply can’t be paid for with the tax levy.
Options for addressing the possible budget shortfalls in the future, he said, include:
- A potential override of tax-limiting Proposition 2 ½.
- Use of money from the district’s “free cash” account.·
“(Another possibility) is requesting the (school) district sharpen their pencils in terms of a tentative budget,” he said. “As a town, we have to figure out what we’re going to do in the next couple of months.”
Beaudoin stressed it is still early in the budgeting process. All the stakeholders in the process need to be considered, she said. Again, she said it is too early to know what the exact figures will be when the final budget is presented.
“This is approximate,” she said. “There’s a lot of conversation to be had if we are to do that.”
Wednesday meeting’s is expected to begin with an planned executive session to discuss the School Department’s collective bargaining strategy at 5:30 p.m. before entering public session at 6:30 p.m.
