Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain. High 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 34F. Winds SE at less than 5 mph, becoming NNE and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.