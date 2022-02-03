Manchester Essex Regional School District is at a crossroads with its budget structure.
School officials may need to consider either increasing the revenue generated from Manchester and Essex taxpayers or embark on a “signifiant reorganization of programs and services,” according to district Superintendent Pam Beaudoin. This decision will most likely be made during fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1, 2023.
“The way we build our budget and the agreement that we have with the towns to bring assessment in around 3.5% each year means to some degree we’re artificially suppressing our natural growth rate year over year, which has a cumulative effect of needing a catch-up at some point,” Beaudoin said. “If we typically grow at 3.5 to 4% and we’re always suppressing it by half a point, over a 10-year period that’s going to accumulate to a deficit.”
The budget hurdles are steep in fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1, but manageable. Initial estimates of the schools’ operation budget were pegged at $29.5 million, a 5.75% increase from this fiscal year, which ends June 30. In order for the district to hit the 3.5% mark, it will need to close a $985,000 gap between its revenue and spending costs.
In response, Beaudoin and Director of Finance Avi Urbas combed over each line item to find any areas where the district can save. The two managed to find $722,000 worth of savings. If all goes according to plan, the district may pay only $28.8 million for fiscal 2023, a 3.25% increase from fiscal 2022.
The biggest factor when it comes to savings involves the schools’ out-of-district placements for special education and school choice, the top budget driver for the district over the past handful of years. For fiscal 2023, Beaudoin and Urbas hope to get the district to assume risk for half of the costs.
“We were carrying $340,000 of potential out-of-district placements for next year,” Beaudoin explained. “These are real projections but they’re not realized in actual outplacements as of yet. So, what we did was assume that 50 of them would come to fruition and that we would assume the risk for half — so $170,000 worth of placements that may or may not come to be for next year. If they do, we will use some school choice reserves as a bridge loan to the FY24 budget building process and then include them as actuals next year. So we reduced the budget $170,000 for out of district placements and commensurate $30,000 in transportation costs.”
In the case the full amount of out-of-district placements are filled, the district will need to pull a maximum of $435,000 from its reserves to balance the budget.
This will decrease the total amount of reserves to approximately $2.3 million. For each of the past two fiscal years, the district supplemented its budget with $335,000 from its reserve funds.
Other changes to the budget include using other post-employment benefits to fund $150,000 worth of retiree health costs, using $122,000 in the latest round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding for COVID-19-related staffing, and using stabilization funds to cover $53,000 worth of small capital projects.
The budget has yet to be finalized. It will be presented for approval at Manchester and Essex town meetings in the spring.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.