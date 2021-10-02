Manchester Essex Regional Middle School students were able to have a brief reprieve from the typically socially distant and mask-mandated school day this week.
Sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-graders each had their own day designated to outdoor team-building activities at Camp Spindrift on Atlantic Street in Gloucester.
The outing was held once before in 2019. That year, the School Committee decided to discontinue its annual three-day eighth-grade trip to Camp Merrowvista in Tuftonborough, New Hampshire. The district had long struggled to find enough qualified adult chaperones for each trip, and 2019 was the first time school staff couldn't make ends meet.
Health teacher Janda Ricci-Munn and physical education teacher Cori Krajewski were the ones who proposed the Camp Spindrift alternative.
"We wanted to do these Project Adventure workshops as a way to teach students social and emotional work," said Ricci-Munn on Friday afternoon as he supervised a group of eighth-graders on Camp Spindrift's low-ropes course.
Considering the COVID-19 lockdown last year, staff believed this week's trip was all the more crucial for students and teachers alike.
"With the pandemic, it was so important to get the kids working together again," said Ricci-Munn. "We hope to continue it and make it a yearly thing for the first month of school."
The goal of this year's outing was to teach the kids to communicate, utilize teamwork and problem solve, according to Middle School Dean of Students Kim Provost.
"At the beginning of the school year, we asked the students to describe in one word how they wanted to feel this upcoming year," said Provost. "The four most common words were 'safe,' 'accepted,' 'respected' and 'happy.' We sort of used these words to help build the program."
Classes were divided up into groups of 10 to 14 students. Each group spent around a half-hour at one of eight activity stations. Activities differed day to day, but all students got an opportunity to climb the camp's rock wall, traverse the low-ropes course and play team games out on the field.
"We have three staff from the YMCA to help us with the low-ropes courses," said Provost. "Other than that, it's all Manchester Essex teachers (leading the students). The days are tiring, but it's been awesome because it's been the most 'typical' event we've had in a long time. Teachers are finally seeing their students without their masks on."
Around 80 sixth-graders were on site Monday, followed by approximately 100 seventh-graders on Thursday. Friday saw the largest group with about 110 eighth-graders.
"It's been very fun," said eighth-grader Ellie Crocker as she worked with her classmates on a game of Giant Jenga, "and I love Ms. (Maggie) Manzie," her math teacher and group supervisor.
"I could do a week of this," said Crocker's group-mate Grace Scarbrough.
"We should do a sleep-away camp of this," added student Lily Oliver.
Once their day was over at 1:30 p.m., students filled out a "debrief form," as Provost described, on the lessons they learned at Camp Spindrift. This feedback is then used to help teachers better suit their lesson plans to their students.
"I think it is a fantastic opportunity for team building and outdoor learning as well as a wonderful example of the Middle School philosophy," said Superintendent Pam Beaudoin via email. "Principal (Joanne) Maino and her entire team have done an incredible job of welcoming kids back to school."