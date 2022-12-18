MANCHESTER – Members of the National Art Honor Society chapter at Manchester Essex Regional High School recently shared their skills and passion with students at Manchester Essex Regional Middle School, Superintendent Pam Beaudoin said.
More than 30 chapter members participated in an art night at the middle school on Dec. 8. Members staffed stations where middle school students could draw, decorate cookies, or make beads, ornaments, and origami.
Students worked with Middle School Principal Joanne Maino and Middle School Art teacher Tina Doherty to create a flyer and to promote the event, raising awareness.
"Our students really enjoyed working with the students from the high cchool. It was exciting to see the Honor Society members share their love and passion for art," Maino said.
High School Art teacher Tamera Burns serves as advisor to the NAHS chapter. The National Art Honor Society recognizes the creative abilities and talents of its members, as well as all art students. It supports students who have shown outstanding ability, fosters excellence, and increases awareness of art in the community.
The Honor Society chapter hopes to hold another event in the winter months.