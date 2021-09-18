The results of Manchester and Essex's COVID-19 Rapid Recovery Plan will be discussed at a virtual public forum Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m.
Information on how to join the meeting is available at manchester.ma.us/728/Business-Guide or essexma.org/home/news/business-covid-recovery-public-forum-may-25.
The Rapid Recovery Plan outlines "a set of actions the towns can take to improve the downtowns and stimulate recovery from the impacts of COVID-19," according to a press release announcing the forum sent to the Times by Essex Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki.
Earlier this year, the state Department of Housing and Community Development announced its Rapid Recovery program with the aim to "provide every municipality in Massachusetts the opportunity to develop actionable, project-based recovery plans tailored to the unique economic challenges and COVID-19 related impacts to downtowns, town centers, and commercial areas across the commonwealth." Both Manchester and Essex qualified to participate in the program along with 103 other municipalities.
In April, Dodson and Flinker, a municipal planning firm based in Florence, was chosen to organize plans for both Manchester and Essex. Both towns formed their own steering committees to assist in the study. The committees consisted of town employees and officials, business owners, and chamber of commerce and merchant group representatives.